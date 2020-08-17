WASSCE: Foundation lauds Ebonyi govt, NAPPS on COVID-19 compliance

By Douglas Okoro

Abakaliki, Aug. 17, 2020 Development Integrity Goals-Foundation (DIG-F) has lauded Ebonyi Government and National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) for complying with the COVID-19 protocols as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins.

Mr Oliver Aja, Executive Director of DIG-F, gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday.

Aja expressed satisfaction with the high level compliance and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, guidelines and rules put in place to safeguard the lives of candidates and officials participating in the ongoing examination.

He also commended the state government and NAPPS for upgrading facilities in their schools in line with the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Aja urged relevant authorities in the education sector to sustain the tempo.

“As stakeholders, we moved round to monitor the commencement of the WASSCE to ensure that government, WAEC and private school owners comply with the provisions stipulated by the NCDC for the WASSCE to hold.

“I want to say that we are happy with what we observed; the level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols was near excellence.

“In all the schools visited, we saw buckets fitted with tap for provision of running water and candidates washed their hands, sanitised and put their face masks before entering the examination halls.

“Candidates were spaced in rows to ensure good social distancing. We hope that what we saw on ground today will be sustained throughout the period of the examination.

“We should ensure that everything is done to protect our children from contracting the dreaded virus as they write their examination.

“It is our belief that concerned authorities will do everything possible to see that the health and safety of these children are not compromised,’’ Aja said.

He said that the group would continue to engage the government in the promotion of good governance and also ensure that government did not relent in the war against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The WASSCE began on Monday and expected to end on Sept. 12.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...