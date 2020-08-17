Wages commission frowns at non-submission of collective agreements’ by MDAs

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission has expressed concern over failure of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit to the Commission copies of “Collective Agreements’’ between them and their staff

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ekpo Nta, who expressed concern in a statement in Abuja, noted that the Commission’s Act No 72, Laws of the Federation 2004 empowered the commission to collect such agreement for necessary action.

He said that the Act stipulates that where collective agreements between employers and employees involved increase in wages, salaries and fringe benefits, three copies of the collective agreement should be submitted to the Commission for advice.

According to him, the non-compliance to this provision has in most cases contributed to the industrial relations crises in a number of organisations, especially those in the public sector.

He, therefore, advised that henceforth, three copies of all collective agreements between employers and employees involving increase in wages, salaries and fringe benefits, particularly in the public sector should be submitted to the Commission as provided by law.

Nta further noted that non- compliance with the requirement of Section 13 of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission Act could raise serious issue of enforcement.

“This is to among other things ensure the reduction of industrial crises associated with the implementation of these agreements and its effects on the economy, he said.

