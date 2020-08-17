UK-based NGO donates borehole to Kwara communities

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Moro (Kwara), Aug. 17, 2020 A UK-based NGO, Hope Spring Water Charity Foundation, has provided hand-pump borehole facility to a cluster of 22 communities at Gaa Dare Village in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday, Mr Mubarak Oladosu, the foundation’s Volunteer Head of Operations, said the facility would help the communities meet their water needs.

According to him, the foundation, which pursues the UN Sustainable Development Goals, one of which is provision of clean water for all, provided the borehole to relieve the beneficiaries from extreme water challenges.

Oladosu, also the Principal Information Officer at the Directorate of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, said that the aim was to save the people of the villages from water-borne diseases.

He added that the facility was very crucial in saving lives at a time the world was fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Oladosu called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the foundation, saying it had provided support to Nigerians across different regions in the last 50 years.

The Project Manager of Hope Spring Nigeria, Mr Miftah Abdulrauf, said the foundation was delighted to bring water, sanitation and hygiene facility to no fewer than 2,000 people in rural Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to the local and international members of Hope Spring team for the gesture.

The Mogaji of Gaa Dare, Abdulmumini Aremu, lauded the foundation for the borehole because of the importance of the facility to the communities.

“Before now, those who own motorcycles would go a very long distance to fetch water and those without would have to pay much for it.

“Thanks to this foundation, we now enjoy the ease of getting good water whenever we need it,” he said.

Mallam Abbas Bello, the Seriki of the Fulani settlement in Gaa Dare, said that before now residents travel as far as Kanbi and Olooru to get potable water.

“Breakfast mostly became our lunch due to lack of good water. This is why we are very grateful for what God has done through this foundation,” he said. (

