Tribunal annuls Bayelsa governorship election

By Wandoo Sombo

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday annulled the election of Gov. Duoye Diri.

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) approached the tribunal, seeking the cancellation of the election because it was not included in the election which held on November 16, 2019.

Delivering judgment on, Justice Yunusa Musa, a judge, on behalf of the tribunal, chairman, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo upheld the prayer of ANDP and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in Bayelsa within 90 days.

Naija247news reports that on Aug. 15, the tribunal, upheld the election of Gov. Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The tribunal in a unanimous decision, dismissed the first petition that was filed by the Alliance for Democracy, AD, and its candidate, Owei Woniwei, for want of merit.

The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to by way of credible evidence, prove that the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Ewhrudjakpo, tendered forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the lead judgment that was read by Justice S.M. Owoduni, the tribunal further held that the petitioners failed to also establish the allegation that Ewhrudjakpo falsified his age.

Describing the case as “unnecessary waste of time of the court”, the tribunal, upheld preliminary objections that Diri, Ewhrudjakpo and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lodged to challenge the competence of the petition.

The AD and its candidate had in their petition, alleged that Ewhrudjakpo altered the name on the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate he presented to INEC for the purpose of the governorship election that held on Nov. 19, 2019.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...