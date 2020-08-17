Sevilla edge Manchester United to reach Europa League final

Cologne (Germany), Aug. 17, 2020 (Reuters/Naija247news) Sevilla carved out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The Spanish side will meet in Friday’s final in Cologne either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk, who play in Dusseldorf on Monday night.

Sevilla substitute Luuk De Jong had scored a 78th minute winner after Suso had cancelled out an early Bruno Fernandes penalty kick which put Manchester United ahead.

The Portuguese midfielder converted a ninth minute spot kick, Manchester United’s 22nd of the season in all competitions.

The penalty kick was awarded after Marcus Rashford was fouled by Diego Carlos as Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono saved the England forward’s close range shot.

Suso levelled in the 26th minute when he swept a low cross from Sergio Reguilon inside the near post.

Bono pulled off numerous saves to deny Manchester United a second, however, before Sevilla struck against the run of play.

Dutchman De Jong steered the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea from five metres after a Jesus Navas cross from the right left him unmarked.

The loss condemned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to their third semi-final defeat of the season following the FA Cup and League Cup.

