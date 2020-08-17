Senate President felicitates with former military President Babangida at 79

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, Aug. 16, 2020 Senate President Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with former military President Ibrahim Babangida as he marks his 79th birthday on August 17.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday, said the former Nigerian leader should be proud of his contributions to the defence, unity, political and sociology-economic development of Nigeria.

The Senate President noted that Babangida had remained passionate about Nigeria more than two decades after his exit from active public service, urging him to continue to avail those in leadership positions the benefits of his experience and wise counsel.

Such wise counsel, he said, was necessary for the unity, stability and progress of the nation, even as he wished the General many more years of good health and peace of mind.

