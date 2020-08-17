Otuaro urges young people to study agriciltural engineering

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Aug. 17. 2020 Dr Ebierin Otuaro, Wife the Deputy Governor of Delta, has advised young people to study agricultural engineering in schools due to its numerous opportunities.

Otuaro made the call receiving members of the Nigeria Institute of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE), Delta chapter in Asaba on Sunday.

She tasked the body on the need to be proactive like other engineering bodies, adding that there was urgent need to ensure that NIAE was properly inaugurated and recongnised in the state.

She said as new body, there was need to build stronger synergy with the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) in the state.

She said NIAE ranked among other engineering bodies, adding that there was need to build structures across the state.

According to Otuaro, agricultural engineers must rise up and take their proper place in the scheme of things in the state.

“And members must encourage the younger ones to study agricultural engineering because there are lots of opportunities for those who study the course.

“Agricultural engineers need to sit up like their counterparts in other engineering courses like the mechanical, civil electrical and electronic to structural engineering to make their presence known in the development of the state,” she said.

Otuaro encouraged the NIAE to open branches in other major cities of the state such as Warri, Ughelli and Sapele and urged those who studied agricultural engineering to join the group to promote its activities.

She said that the national body of the association was interested in reviving the activities of the group in the state.

She, however, disclosed that the national body would soon be invited to inaugurate the whole chapters in the state.

According to Otuaro, modalities are on to introduce online meetings using zoom and other platforms to make it easier for members to interact.

She also encouraged members to participate at the national level meetings of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Responding, the NIAE Coordinator, Mr Preowei Oki, assured that members were ready and would do their best to bring others in the state on board

