Nigerians living in South Africa seek end to gender-based violence

By Fortune Abang

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) on Sunday called for gender equality and an end to all forms of gender-based violence.

Coach Oscar Emetuei, National Deputy President of NICASA, made the call in a telephone interview with journalists on the outcome of the monthly virtual conference of NICASA’s Women’s wing.

The conference titled: “Gender equality; towards a just and equal world” was organised to mark this year’s women’s month in that country.

Emetuei said, “The conference seeks to achieve the following objectives -build a collective and common understanding for driving change toward the achievement of a Just and equal world.

“To share experiences on lessons learned and innovative approaches to overcoming gender inequality in all sectors and societal spheres.

“Identify key actions needed to address gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination against women and girls everywhere.

“To tackle constraints that surround gender equality towards a just and equal world.”

Emetuei explained that the virtual conference attracted women from corporate organisations, students, business operators and entrepreneurs.

He noted that gender equality and women empowerment are among United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals dedicated to the celebration of courage and strength shown by notable women from across the globe.

He noted that the conference featured question and answer sessions about the importance of gender equality for an equal world and on the social, political, and economic problems faced by women in Africa?

The conference also discussed how COVID-19 has impacted women and girls, and whether women are better leaders and more efficient than man, among other things.

According to him, NICASA seeks to provide visibility and empowerment to women and girls across all its programmes, to have equal rights, and the opportunity to live free of violence and discrimination.

He noted people interested in joining the meeting could do so via info@nicasaorg.co.za or login to Zoom – Meeting ID: 977

8343 3977 | Password: 8X53Ga

