NGO tasks LASG to establish `Care Kiosks’ to facilitate early reports on gender based violence

By Bukola Adetoye

Lagos, Aug.17, 2020 Mrs Bukola Adebiyi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), JAKINS, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Monday appealed to the Lagos State Government to establish “Care Kiosks” within the state to facilitate quick reports of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Adebiyi told Newsmen in Lagos that most reports on GBV get late to appropriate authorities.

“ Receiving reports on GBV late from the victims does not allow the relevant authorities to get evidence from crime scenes which will help legal proceedings in court.

“’Most victims had been prevented at crime scenes by perpetrators from making contacts with appropriate NGOs or authorities for timely rescue in the past.

“The victims’ phones were often collected and destroyed by their perpetrators to prevent the victims from seeking help or making any contact.

“’If there are close ‘Care Kiosks’ around the city- state, victims of gender based violence can quickly run to one close them to lodge complaints,” she said.

Adeniyi said that the establishment of “Care Kiosks” would also send a strong signal to the perpetrators that the state is at alert to arrest the situation.

She urged survivors of GBV not to keep quite but report their cases to appropriate authorities or NGOs for quick intervention.

“To our women especially, I appeal that they should not be frightful to lodge life threatening issues to the appropriate authorities or agencies until death comes knocking,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...