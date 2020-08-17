Nepal, India hold first formal talks in months amid strained ties

Kathmandu, Aug. 17, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) High-level representatives from Nepal and India on Monday held their first formal dialogue in months, after ties were strained by border and religious disputes.

The videoconference was chaired by Nepal’s Foreign Secretary, Shanker Bairagi, and India’s ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Kwatra.

The talks came two days after Nepali Prime Minister Sharma Oli held a brief telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to express best wishes on the occasion of India’s 74th independence day.

However, the development suggested the tensions between both countries might be on part of easing.

The meeting was held as part of the oversight mechanism, a body formed to review the progress of Indian-funded projects in Nepal, including post-earthquake re-construction and transport and energy infrastructure.

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two sides underlined the need for the expeditious implementation of the bilateral projects.

The meeting was the first formal dialogue since Nepal outraged India by releasing a revised map in May that incorporated some areas also claimed by India.

Kathmandu also accused New Delhi of building a road link through Nepali territory to Kailash Mansarovar, a holy site for Hindus and Buddhists in Tibet. New Delhi insists the road lies within Indian territory.

Earlier, a new row was ignited between the two Hindu-majority nations over the birthplace of Lord Ram, a Hindu god, and Gautama Buddha. Both countries claim the birthplaces.

