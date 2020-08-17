MRS Oil appoints Adejonwo new Chief Finance Officer

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Aug. 17, 2020 MRS Oil Nigeria Plc on Monday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing Public of the appointment of Mr Samson Adejonwo as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Mrs Oluwakemi Jafojo, the Company Secretary, in a notice, said that Adejonwo would take over the responsibilities of Mr Charles Agutu.

According to Jafojo, the replacement takes immediate effect.

“The Board and Management of the Company commends Charles Agutu’s financial proficiency, which influenced the growth of the Company during his tenure.

“His resignation is effective immediately. Samson Adejonwo has over 12 years experience in Accounting and Management.

“He held various positions in organisations, such as Summit Finance Company, ALM Consulting Limited before joining MRS Holdings Limited.

“He holds an MBA degree in International Business Management from Lagos State University and he is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria,” she said.

Jafojo disclosed that until Adejonwo’s appointment as the Chief Finance Officer, he was the Finance Manager, MRS Oil and Gas Company Ltd.

According to the notice, the appointment is effective Aug. 17

