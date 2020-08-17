Minister mourns late Ex-Kwara Deputy Speaker

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

Lagos, Aug. 17, 2020 The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the late former

Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Ayodele Shittu.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the Minister said he was saddened by the demise of Shittu who, until his death, was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

”In his lifetime, Hon. Shittu contributed his own quota to the development of Kwara State, and he deserves accolades for his service to the state,” he said.

The minister prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed, and also comfort and strengthen the family he left behind.

Shittu, a high chief of the ancient town of Offa in Kwars reportedly died on Saturday at the age of 72.

He was a member of the first Kwara State House of Assembly representing Offa constituency 1979-1983.

He was re-elected for a second term and Deputy Speaker of the House in 1983

