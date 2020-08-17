Market leaders canvass support for traders, laud LASG on extension of time

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, Aug. 17, 2020 Market leaders in Lagos on Monday canvassed more support for traders to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on business and improve the standard of living of residents within the metropolis.The market leaders, in separate interviews with Media men in Lagos, also lauded the Lagos State government on the extension of time allotted for trading activities within the metropolis.

Naija247news reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had extended market hours operations from 8am to 6pm to enhance trade and commerce to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the state.

Mr Charles Obi, National President, The Market Leaders Association of Nigeria (TMLAN), commended the government for the decision, saying the restriction on commercial activities, though understandable, was worrisome.

Obi reassured government of the association’s commitment to ensuring adherence to all market guidelines and protocols in its fight against the pandemic.

He appealed to government to go further and lift the restriction on daily opening of markets as against the rotational system currently operational.

“The truth is, while we want to make sales, none of us wants to fall victim to this Coronavirus.

“We have a task force that goes round to ensure compliance and enforce penalty on defaulting traders.

“I want to appeal for daily market consideration as the virus fizzles out for improved standard of living,” he said.

Also, Mr Femi Odusanya, spokesperson, Mile 12 Traders Association, described the extension of time for opening of markets as a welcome development.

He said that the previous period allowed for markets to open had affected patronage and trading, particularly those in the agricultural value chain.

Odusanya advised government to provide more financial support and security in form of grants, loans and palliatives to traders and farmers to revive businesses and improve purchasing power of the ordinary citizens.

“The COVID-19 pandemic really affected stakeholders, especially those that deal with perishable items, as people could not afford to buy as before and the time for market activities was not enough.

“I am appealing to government to address food security and provide money for traders to improve things,” he said.

