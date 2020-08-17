Man, 26, to die by hanging for killing farmer in Ekiti

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

Ado Ekiti, Aug. 17, 2020 A High Court on Monday in Ado Ekiti sentenced a 26-year-old, Dele Ojo, to death by hanging for killing a farmer.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abiodun Adesodun, said, “the circumstances of this case do not allow for recommendation of clemency to the governor on behalf of the convict.

“You are hereby sentenced to death by hanging, may the Lord have mercy upon his soul.”

The Prosecution said Ojo committed the offence on Sept. 13, 2018 at Iroko Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti, when he murdered one Ajayi Adewole, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said the convict had been stealing yams from the deceased’s farm.

He said the convict shot the deceased at close range at the farm.

To prove his case, Fapohunda called four witnesses, an I.P.O and a medical Doctor and tendered a Dane gun, photographs of the deceased, five tubers of yam, confessional statements among other documents.

The convict testified in his own defence through his lawyer, Mr Yinka Oyeleke and called no witness

