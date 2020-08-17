Libyan security arrests 27 illegal immigrants

Tripoli, Aug. 17, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) The Ministry of Interior of Libya’s UN-backed government on Monday said it arrested 27 illegal immigrants, including women and children, as they were preparing to cross the sea towards Europe.

“Members of the emergency police department of the Western Security Directorate arrested 27 illegal immigrants of different Arab nationalities, including seven women and 12 children, while they were preparing for illegal immigration through the sea,’’ the Ministry said in a statement.

Thousands of immigrants choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe, given the state of chaos and insecurity that plagued Libya following the 2011 uprising that toppled the late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya so far this year, while 9,225 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya in 2019.

Immigrant shelters in Libya are overcrowded with many immigrants who were either rescued at sea or arrested by the authorities, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.

