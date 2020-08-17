Lagos bye-elections: INEC gives notice to electorate

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, Aug. 17, 2020 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos State, on Monday notified electorate of its readiness to conduct both the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State House of Assembly Constituency bye-elections on Oct. 31.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun made this known in a statement obtained by newsmen in Lagos.

Olumekun said that the notices would be served at the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State House of Assembly Constituency.

The commissioner, however, noted that this was in line with Section (30)3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The section states: “in the case of a bye-election, the Commission shall not later than 14 days before the date appointed for the election publish a notice stating the date of the election.

“The bye-elections are necessitated by the demise of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Senator Adebayo Osinowo and member representing Kosofe State house of Assembly, Hon.Tunde Buraimoh.

Naija247news recalls that late Sen. Osinowo was a Nigerian businessman and politician.

Osinowo, until his death was representing Lagos East in the Senate and also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries.

He died on June 15 at the age of 64.

Also, late Tunde Braimoh until his death, was a member representing Kosofe Constituency II and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security.

The deceased died on July 10, at the age of 59 after a brief illness.

