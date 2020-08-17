Kwara state commences rehabilitation of Otte health facility

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, Aug. 17, 2020 The Kwara government has commenced the rehabilitation of Otte Maternity and Dispensary in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

A statement on Monday in Ilorin by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the administration had awarded the contract for the rehabilitation and re-equipping of the clinic.

Ajakaye added that the clinic, which was in a state of total collapse, served several communities in the local government.

“The rehabilitation work begins this week,” Ajakaye quoted AbdulRazaq as saying during a working visit to the facility in Otte-Oja.

He said the governor also spoke about putting in place an integrated water plant in the community.

“The clinic is part of the over 37 primary health facilities the government is renovating in the first phase of what the administration calls a total overhaul of the primary health care system in the state,” Ajakaye added.

Alhaji Yusuf Abdul, the Alangua of Otte, commended the governor for his many developmental strides in the state, particularly in Asa Local Government Area.

The governor, according to the statement, was accompanied on the visit by Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, a community leader from the area.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...