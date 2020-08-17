Kenya seeks to diversify tourism products

Nairobi, Aug. 16, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) Kenya has called on local tourists to embrace diverse tourism experiences, especially those that are tailor-made to suit different preferences.

Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, urged Kenyans to explore the Magical Kenya Signature Experiences (MKSE) that are a cut above the traditional tourism offerings as they offer an authentic and highly-personalised experience.

“There’s no better time to explore something different than now.

“I challenge Kenyans to seek out new tourism offerings such as what we have here at Kereita, they deliver a rich and unique experience,’’ Balala said during a visit to ‘The Forest Adventure’ at Kereita, Kiambu County, about 20 kilometres east of Nairobi.

Kenya has over the years been heavily relying on traditional beach and safari products to attract tourists. But he said that the government “is now keen to diversify to other tourist products so as to attract more holidaymakers’’.

Balala said MKSE were identified through an evaluation process in the first phase of identifying experiences that form part of the must-visit experiences in Kenya.

“It’s high time we looked beyond what we are conventionally used to and discover these hidden gems that are spread out across the country,’’ Balala said.

He took on the zip-lining and archery experience, which is part of the experiences offered at Kereita.

Other offers include adventure activities such as mountain biking, nature walks, Footgolf and Forest Rovers.

Balala urged industry players to diversify attractive and affordable packages in a bid to woo more local tourists even as the government looks to revive a sector that has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Magical Kenya Signature Experiences initiative is aimed at promoting a collection of authentic and exceptional Kenya travel experiences that are best aligned to the Magical Kenya’s brand promise.

