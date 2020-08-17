KEDCO blames power failure on vandalism

By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano, Aug.17, 2020 The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Monday blamed the power failure in some locations under its franchise areas of Jigawa, Kano and Katsina States on vandalism of its equipment.

KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Shawai, said this in a statement he issued in Kano.

“The recent surge in transformer vandalism and transformer oil theft have affected some communities and led to low or lack of supply in those communities.

“We have given a red alert to our security unit to liaise with security agencies over the issue, with a view to ensuring that the activities of these saboteurs are brought to an end in the interest of the power sector development in these states.

“We have charged some vandals caught to court and have secured convictions, while some vandals are still awaiting trials and we will not relent in our efforts to rid the Kano franchise area of vandals,” Shawai said.

He called on the public to partner with KEDCO through communal vigilance on transformers and other installations in their communities and to jettison illegal connections, meter by pass, which often created electrical faults of various kinds, which affected the quality of supply too.

Shawai appealed to the company’s numerous customers affected to bear with the company, adding that they were currently working to ensure that power installations were well-protected, with the support of community leaders.

