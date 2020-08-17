Jewish settlers furious over Netanyahu’s vow to shelve annexation

Tel Aviv, Aug. 17, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) A senior settlement leader on Sunday directed fierce criticism at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his decision to shelve his promise to annex parts of the West Bank in exchange for a peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu – also the nationalist camp – knows how to turn its back,” Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan wrote on Facebook.

“Samaria is the Biblical name Jewish Israelis use to refer to the northern West Bank.

“In three consecutive elections you were chosen based on your promise of sovereignty – full sovereignty over the settlements,” he said.

He was referring to three parliamentary elections that took place in Israel in under a year, in April and September 2019 and in March 2020, in which the right-wing, religious camp led by Netanyahu tied with the centre-left camp led by his former rival, current Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu and Gantz ended the political paralysis by forming a unity government in May to combat the coronavirus economic and health crisis, but the rivalry continues to be felt.

Netanyahu, in office since 2009, has promised he will let Gantz take over as prime minister in November 2021, although many in Israel doubt the unity government will last until then.

The 70-year-old has faced growing pressure over his government’s handling of a second wave of the coronavirus in Israel, where employees and business owners hit hard by restrictions have joined political protesters demanding Netanyahu step down until he proves his innocence in a corruption trial against him.

He denies all charges.

Last Thursday’s surprise announcement that he achieved a deal to normalise ties with the UAE has left Israelis with their mouths open, with many congratulating him.

But Dagan said settlers, who had helped campaign on behalf of Netanyahu based on his promise that he would extend Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements felt stabbed in the back.

“Benjamin Netanyahu, I know only one word for someone who makes the same promise over and over and doesn’t keep it: What you did is fraud.

“Don’t try to hide behind the back of the Americans. You are not a boy in kindergarten – You are prime minister,” he raged.

In an interview with Israel Army Radio, Netanyahu defended his move, insisting he had always said he would extend Israeli sovereignty over settlements only with U.S. backing.

“There will always be criticism,” he said.

Israel captured the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the historic Old City, from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War.

