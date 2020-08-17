Insecurity: NYCN urges youths to stand with Buhari

By Hafsah Tilde

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged Nigerian Youths to stand with President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him tackle the challenge of insecurity in country.

Mr Solomon Adodo, President NYCN, gave the advice during a post International Youth Day 2020 rally on Monday in Abuja.

Adodo said that the youths should fulfil their discovered mission to rescue Nigeria from criminals and failed politicians who had “cowardly resorted to divisive attacks against the government in this regard.”

“The council resolved to support Buhari not because they were stooges or that his government was faultless, but because they had discovered he was more concerned about the next generation.

“The Buhari’s anti corruption war had unsettled some political criminals who resorted to blackmail and ridiculing his achievement but would fail.”

He commended the security agencies, especially the Department of State Security Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police and the military for their vigilance and commitment to duty, in spite of being overstretched.

The council president implored the teeming youths to shun thuggery and embrace several opportunities in agriculture, information and communication technology as well small and medium enterprises in other to contribute their quota to the economy and be self reliant.

He called on youths to be vigilant and shun sponsors of fake news, hate speech and violence.

