IFAD begins distribution of inputs to cassava farmers in Taraba

By Gabriel Yough

Jalingo, Aug. 17, 2020 The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) through its Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) on Monday began the distribution of inputs to 2, 971 wet season cassava farmers and second phase of fertilisers to rice farmers in Taraba.

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba flagged off the distribution at a brief ceremony in Jalingo.

Ishaku, represented by Mr Danjuma Bujujen, the Permanent Secretary, Taraba Ministry of Agriculture, commended IFAD-VCDP for changing the fortune of cassava and rice farmers in the state.

The governor warned the beneficiaries against selling the inputs, saying the support was to enable them improve on their incomes and enhance food security.

In his remark, Mr Irimiya Musa, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC), said the IFAD-VCDP was committed to enhancing the incomes and food security of rural rice and cassava farmers.

While commending the governor for prompt payment of counterpart funds at all times, Musa announced that the programme had reduced the matching grant from 50 per cent to 30 per cent for women and youths.

Musa added that that of men had been reduced to 40 per cent.

He explained that the reduction was due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, rice and cassava farmers, who are women and youths, will now pay 30 per cent of the cost of inputs.

“While men will pay 40 per cent instead of the usual 50 per cent and the programme will pay 70 and 60 per cent respectively,” Musa said.

According to him, the programme had since inception in 2015 supported a total of 14, 609 rice and cassava farmers across eight Local Government Areas in the state.

He named the local government councils as Ardo Kola, Bali, Donga, Gassol, Jalingo, Karim-Lamido, Takum and Wukari.

Naija247news reports that COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, hand washing, wearing of face mask and use of hand sanitisers were strictly adhered to at the event.

