Gov. Zulum swears in Chief of Staff, member of Judicial service commission

By: Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri, Aug. 17, 2020 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday swore in Prof. Isa Marte as the Chief of Staff (CoS), and Alhaji Alhaji Abba Sadiq, as member of the Judicial Service Commission respectively.

Zulum, at the ceremony, said that the appointments came after careful, diligent considerations and wide consultation.

He said that the appointments was in recognition of individual credentials, proven capacity, records of integrity, passion for selfless services and dedication to duties known with all the appointees.

The governor charged them to use their rich experience they both possessed to complement the good governance vision of his administration.

He also paid tribute to the late CoS, Alhaji Babagana Wakil, for his selfless services toward actualising the policy and plans of his administration.

Prof. Marte, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them.

He described Gov. Zulum as a leader who always think of his people and focused in trying to find solution to the problem in the state with a view to developing and uplifting the life of the people.

“Gov. Zulum is a people centered leader, a man who fears God, which is very important in leadership calling. If you look at his vision and mission, we share alot and once this is followed, Borno State will come out as the best.

“This position is not just for me alone but for everybody. I therefore urged everybody in Borno who want to uplift the state to join me to uplift it, not just to the next level, but a level it has never been before,’’ he said.

Marte described the late Wakil as a simple, honest and uncorrectable CoS and assured to leverage on his successes for the betterment of governance in the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...