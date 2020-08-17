Ghana to reopen borders as active COVID-19 cases decline

Accra, Aug. 17, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) Ghana is likely to reopen its entry points for inbound traffic on Sept. 1 as active cases of the new coronavirus decline, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has hinted.

In his 15th nationwide broadcast on COVID-19, Akufo-Addo said the decision would be based on the outcome of preparatory work by various stakeholder institutions.

“Under my instructions, the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co. Ltd, have been working, with the ministry of health and its agencies, to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport,” the president said.

“I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus.

“The outcome of that exercise will show us the way, and determine when we can reopen our border by air.

“I am hoping that we will be ready to do so by Sept. 1,” he said.

However, he said special dispensation would continue to be given for the evacuation of Ghanaians stranded abroad, and they would be required to observe the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols.

