Equatorial Guinea: Prime minister announces resignation.

By
Bisola Akinlabi
-
0
40

 

The government and prime minister of Equatorial Guinea have tendered their resignation to President Teodoro Obiang, who said they had not done enough to help the country at a time of crisis.

The Central African oil producer is suffering a double economic shock linked to the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the price of crude oil, which provides about three-quarters of state revenue.

“The head of state regretted that the outgoing government did not fulfil its policy objectives, which undoubtedly led to this crisis situation,” read a statement on the government website on Friday.

Francisco Pascual Obama Asue had been prime minister since June 2016.

In February 2018, the president dissolved the government before reappointing the prime minister and the three deputy prime ministers to their posts.

A new government is expected to be announced soon.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.