Edo 2020: PDP pledges construction of marine post at illushi community

By Deborah Coker

Ubiaja (Edo), Aug. 17, 2020 Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forth coming Edo governorship election, has pledged to construct a marine post for Illushi community to tackle insecurity.

Obaseki made the pledge on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Igwe of Illushi community, Sunday Enye, as part of his campaign tour to the community in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “We are concerned about the security in this community, so we have concluded arrangement to build a marine post here.

“Infact, we have even gone ahead to purchase some gun boats for the police already. We have lots of plans but we need peace and security to effect our plans.”

The candidate, who is the incumbent governor of the state, also said that his administration would address the problem of coastal erosion disturbing the community.

He said, “We know what is going on, but we are prioritising”.

He also noted that as a government its focus was on the young people in the society, while giving assurance that the future was bright.

He urged the monarch to continue to promote peace and security.

He further sought the blessings of the monarch for his second term.

Obaseki further promised to develop a 30 years development plan for the area to guide successive government on the needs of the community and what to do for them.

In his response, Enye appreciated the governor for the courtesy visit and appealed to him to make tackling the coastal erosion in the community a priority.

The monarch also appealed for electricity from the National grid to be restored to the community, noting that the community had been without light for more than five years.

He urged the government to upgrade the market in the community, while also lamenting the dearth of teachers in the community’s schools.

Similarly, Mr Peter Anuka, head of Ifueku Island, appreciated the governor for rehabilitating schools in the area, and the ongoing construction of a health center at the Island.

He however appealed to the governor to provide staff for the schools and the health center after completion.

