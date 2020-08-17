Edo 2020: Group pledges support to deepen Nigeria’s democratic process

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, Aug. 17, 2020 The European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), on Monday reiterated its commitment toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic process.

ECES Deputy Project Director, Mr Wilson Manji, made the assertion at a two-day Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC), workshop for staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Benin.

He said that the centre was committed toward supporting the logistical and operational deployment plan for the Edo governorship election.

“The essence of this workshop is to provide support toward delivering a transparent governorship election in Edo.

“It will also help INEC staff to know the operational guidelines, data collection, reporting tools and communication strategy for use in the EMSC during elections,” he said.

The deputy project director said that no fewer than 4,500 persons had been trained on EMSC tools usage within the framework of the European Union and INEC collaboration.

“We are proud to support this laudable initiative; it will go a long way to show our commitment to innovative electoral management,” he said.

Mr Johnson Alalibo, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo, urged the participants to put knowledge gained from the workshop to work during the election.

“It is my hope that this workshops will provide participants with requisite knowledge to play their expected roles during the governorship election,” he said.

