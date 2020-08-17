Dogara’s constituents pledge solidarity with Bauchi government

By Auwalu Yusuf-Birnin Kudu

Bauchi Aug 17, 2020 Some ethnic groups in Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Dass Local Government Areas of Bauchi on Monday pledged their support to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Gov. Bala Mohammed.

The pledge is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by members of the group, comprising of Jarawa, Guss, Bijim,Barawa, Boi,Dash, Jihr and Tapshin tribesmen,

The groups noted that the administration of Gov Mohammed had executed projects in various parts of the state, hence their resolved to identify with his government.

According to them , the administration has, within one year, constructed and renovated numerous roads, adding that all the roads have been completed .

They said this was in addition to the rehabilitation and expansion of water facilities across the state, and the implementation of laudable economic empowerment programmes in aid of the less privileged.

The tribesmen also hailed the decision of the state government to conduct local government councils elections in October, saying this was a clear indication that the administration was committed to democratic ideals .

“We want categorically state that our decision of solidarity was not politically motivated but borne out of genuine concerned for the manner to dispute the catalogue of lies being peddled by some politicians that Gov Mohammed has not performed,” they said.

They called on people of the state to continue supporting the administration to enable them benefit from dividends of democracy.

Naija247news reports that the tribes belong to Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro/ Dass Federal Constituency, with former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, who recently defected from PDP to APC, as their representative

