David Mark felicitates with IBB at 79, says he’s “an inspirational leader”

By Aminu Garko

Minna, Aug. 16, 2020 Former Senate president David Mark on Sunday described former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as an inspirational leader.

Mark, in a message to congratulate Babangida, who turns 79 on Monday, August 17, said that the former military leader had stimulated many Nigerians to the peak of their careers through good leadership.

The statement was signed by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, and made available to newsmen in Minna.

“His wealth of experience and leadership dexterity will remain priceless and indeed evergreen to generation of leaders to tap from,” he said.

Recalling his days at the helm of affairs in Nigeria, Mark stated that Gen. Babangida demonstrated patriotism and statesmanship.

“Babangida believes and works for the sanctity of our unity as a nation. For him, the territorial integrity of Nigeria, the welfare and well being of Nigerians must not be compromised.

“IBB’s government created Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Abia, Enugu, Delta, Jigawa, Kebbi, Osun, Kogi, Taraba and Yobe states,” he recalled.

“Creating the states was a measure to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging and guarantee peace needed for development and national cohesion.”

He also recalled that IBB restructured the national security apparatus by creating the State Security Service, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence Agency to ensure efficiency.

Mark praised the elder statesman for availing the younger generation of leaders his reservoir of knowledge in leadership and experience to learn from, and prayed God to grant him good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

