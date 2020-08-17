COVID-19: No coaching classes for students in Ondo–Official

By Ayodeji Alabi

Akure, Aug.17, 2020 Ondo State Government has said that no school has been authorised to operate coaching classes in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 announced this at a news conference in Akure on Monday.

Fatusi said for such coaching classes to be operational, there has to be an approval for compliance to COVID-19 guidelines by the State Board for Adult, Technical and Vocational Education.

According to Fatusi, a preparation for such coaching classes has to be approved to ensure the safety of students as stipulated in the guidelines for prevention of COVID-19.

“No coaching classes in schools as of today have been approved to open or organise such classes,” he said.

On the ongoing WASSCE, the chairman said that all the schools visited complied to the guidelines on COVID-19.

Naija247news reports that Ondo State currently has 245 active cases, 29 deaths, and 1,456 confirmed cases

