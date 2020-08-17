COVID-19: Kwara state govt distributes sanitisers as students begin exams

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Aug. 17, 2020 Kwara Government has donated 50,000 pieces of 200ml hand sanitisers and another 2000 pieces of one litre of hand sanitisers for distribution to schools across the state.

This came as exit class students began examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Saba Jibril, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), handed over the items on Monday, to the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

He explained that this was following the guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, medical experts have recommended physical distancing, constant hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and face masks, among others, as some of the measures to flatten the curve of the virus.

“These sanitisers are to be distributed to schools across the state as our SS3 students start their West African Examination Council Examinations (WEAC) today, and very soon, the JSS3 too will start their exam,” he said.

He recalled that the state had earlier given out 65,000 face masks to the students and teachers and handed over sanitisers to the ministry of education.

“Now we are presenting to the Honourable Commissioner, 50,000 hand sanitisers of 200ml for distribution to schools. Another consignment 2000 sanitisers (one litre) are also going to schools.

“The pandemic is still here and the government is trying its best to counter it.

“We appreciate Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prompt approval and releases for the fight against COVID-19 in the state,” he said.

Saba urged school authorities to continue to advise the students to comply with various safety protocols to stay alive.

He said: “We urge principals to ensure that the students use these items.

“Our students must not be careless just because they are writing exams.

“They must use their face masks at all times. They are the end users of these items,” he said.

In her reaction, the Commissioner, Mrs Fatimah Ahmed, said the 65,000 face masks earlier presented by the state government had been distributed.

She said the hand sanitisers would be evenly distributed to all the schools in the state.

“I want to commend Gov. AbdulRazaq for being proactive in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“I want to assure the public that the sanitisers will be evenly distributed to the schools across the state,” she said.

