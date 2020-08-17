China and Russia ditch dollar in move towards ‘financial alliance’

Russia and China are partnering to reduce their dependence on the dollar — a development some experts say could lead to a “financial alliance” between them.

In the first quarter of 2020, the dollar’s share of trade between Russia and China fell below 50 per cent for the first time on record, according to recent data from Russia’s Central Bank and Federal Customs Service.

The greenback was used for only 46 per cent of settlements between the two countries. At the same time, the euro made up an all-time high of 30 per cent, while their national currencies accounted for 24 per cent, also a new high.

<br /> <script> if (window !== window.top) { Origami['o-ads-embed'].init(); } </script><script>window.dicnf = {};</script><script data-jc="40" data-jc-version="r20200810">(function(){/* Copyright The Closure Library Authors. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 */ function aa(a){var b=0;return function(){return b<a.length?{done:!1,value:a[b++]}:{done:!0}}}function ba(a){var b="undefined"!=typeof Symbol&&Symbol.iterator&&a[Symbol.iterator];return b?b.call(a):{next:aa(a)}}function ca(a){if(!(a instanceof Array)){a=ba(a);for(var b,c=[];!(b=a.next()).done;)c.push(b.value);a=c}return a}var da="function"==typeof Object.create?Object.create:function(a){function b(){}b.prototype=a;return new b},p; if("function"==typeof Object.setPrototypeOf)p=Object.setPrototypeOf;else{var t;a:{var ea={j:!0},fa={};try{fa.__proto__=ea;t=fa.j;break a}catch(a){}t=!1}p=t?function(a,b){a.__proto__=b;if(a.__proto__!==b)throw new TypeError(a+" is not extensible");return a}:null}var ha=p,u=this||self,v="closure_uid_"+(1E9*Math.random()>>>0),ia=0,ja=Date.now;var ka=Array.prototype.forEach?function(a,b){Array.prototype.forEach.call(a,b,void 0)}:function(a,b){for(var c=a.length,d="string"===typeof a?a.split(""):a,e=0;e<c;e++)e in d&&b.call(void 0,d[e],e,a)};function x(a){x[" "](a);return a}x[" "]=function(){};function la(a,b){return"&adurl="==a.substring(a.length-7)?a.substring(0,a.length-7)+b+"&adurl=":a+b};var A=u.dicnf||{};function ma(a,b,c){a.addEventListener&&a.addEventListener(b,c,!1)};function B(a){try{var b;if(b=!!a&&null!=a.location.href)a:{try{x(a.foo);b=!0;break a}catch(c){}b=!1}return b}catch(c){return!1}}function na(a,b){if(a)for(var c in a)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(a,c)&&b.call(void 0,a[c],c,a)}var C=[];function D(){var a=C;C=[];a=ba(a);for(var b=a.next();!b.done;b=a.next()){b=b.value;try{b()}catch(c){}}} function oa(a,b){"complete"===a.readyState||"interactive"===a.readyState?(C.push(b),1==C.length&&(window.Promise?Promise.resolve().then(D):window.setImmediate?setImmediate(D):setTimeout(D,0))):a.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",b)};var E=["FRAME","IMG","IFRAME"],pa=/^[01](px)?$/; function qa(a,b){var c;var d=void 0===d?!0:d;var e=void 0===e?!1:e;var g=void 0===g?!1:g;if(a="string"===typeof a?document.getElementById(a):a){c||(c=function(y,w,z){y.addEventListener(w,z)});for(var f=!1,h=function(y){f||(f=!0,b(y))},l,k,m=0;m<E.length;++m)if(E[m]==a.tagName){k=3;l=[a];break}l||(l=a.querySelectorAll(E.join(",")),k=2);var r=0;a=!1;for(m=0;m<l.length;m++){var n=l[m];if(g||!("IMG"!=n.tagName||!n.complete||n.naturalWidth&&n.naturalHeight?pa.test(n.getAttribute("width"))&&pa.test(n.getAttribute("height")): 1)){if("IMG"==n.tagName)var q=n.naturalWidth&&n.naturalHeight?!0:!1;else try{q="complete"===(n.readyState?n.readyState:n.contentWindow&&n.contentWindow.document&&n.contentWindow.document.readyState)?!0:!1}catch(y){q=void 0===e?!1:e}q?a=!0:(r++,c(n,"load",function(){r--;r||h(k)}))}}l=null;if(0===r&&!a&&"complete"===u.document.readyState)k=5;else if(r||!a){c(u,"load",function(){h(4)});return}d&&h(k)}};function F(a){var b=this;this.b=!1;this.a=[];a(function(c){ra(b,c)})}function ra(a,b){if(!a.b)if(b instanceof F)G(b,function(c){ra(a,c)});else{a.b=!0;a.c=b;for(b=0;b<a.a.length;++b)sa(a,a.a[b]);a.a=[]}}function sa(a,b){a.b?b(a.c):a.a.push(b)}function G(a,b){new F(function(c){sa(a,function(d){c(b(d))})})}function ta(a){var b=a.length,c=0;return new F(function(d){if(0==b)d([]);else for(var e=[],g={g:0};g.g<b;g={g:g.g},++g.g)G(a[g.g],function(f){return function(h){e[f.g]=h;++c==b&&d(e)}}(g))})} function ua(){var a,b=new F(function(c){a=c});return new va(b,a)}function va(a,b){this.b=a;this.a=b};function H(a){return{visible:1,hidden:2,prerender:3,preview:4,unloaded:5}[a.visibilityState||a.webkitVisibilityState||a.mozVisibilityState||""]||0}function wa(a){var b;a.visibilityState?b="visibilitychange":a.mozVisibilityState?b="mozvisibilitychange":a.webkitVisibilityState&&(b="webkitvisibilitychange");return b};function I(a,b){a.google_image_requests||(a.google_image_requests=[]);var c=a.document.createElement("img");c.src=b;a.google_image_requests.push(c)};var J=null;function K(){this.a=u.document;this.f=u;this.b=null;xa(this)}function xa(a){var b=[];if(A.umi){var c=new F(function(e){a.b=e});b.push(c)}if(A.ebrpfa){var d=ua();b.push(d.b);oa(a.a,function(){qa(a.a.body,d.a)})}3==H(a.a)&&3==H(a.a)&&b.push(ya(a));a.c=ta(b)}function ya(a){return new F(function(b){var c=wa(a.a);if(c){var d=function(){if(3!=H(a.a)){var e=a.a;e.removeEventListener&&e.removeEventListener(c,d,!1);b()}};J&&(d=J(521,d));ma(a.a,c,d)}})} function za(a,b){/(google|doubleclick).*\/pagead\/adview/.test(b)&&(b=la(b,"&vis="+H(a.a)));G(a.c,function(){var c=a.f,d=b;if(A.atsb){var e;if(e=c.navigator)e=c.navigator.userAgent,e=/Chrome/.test(e)&&!/Edge/.test(e)?!0:!1;e&&c.navigator.sendBeacon?c.navigator.sendBeacon(d):I(c,d)}else I(c,d)})}K.a=void 0;K.b=function(){return K.a?K.a:K.a=new K};var L=0;var Aa=document,M=window;var N={};function O(a,b){if(b!==N)throw Error("Bad secret");this.a=a}function P(){}O.prototype=da(P.prototype);O.prototype.constructor=O;if(ha)ha(O,P);else for(var Q in P)if("prototype"!=Q)if(Object.defineProperties){var Ba=Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(P,Q);Ba&&Object.defineProperty(O,Q,Ba)}else O[Q]=P[Q];O.prototype.toString=function(){return this.a};new O("about:blank",N);new O("about:invalid#zTSz",N);var Ca=!!window.google_async_iframe_id,R=Ca&&window.parent||window;function Da(a,b){var c=void 0===c?{}:c;this.error=a;this.context=b.context;this.msg=b.message||"";this.id=b.id||"jserror";this.meta=c};var Ea=/^https?:\/\/(\w|-)+\.cdn\.ampproject\.(net|org)(\?|\/|$)/;function Fa(a,b){this.a=a;this.b=b}function Ga(a,b){this.url=a;this.i=!!b;this.depth=null};function S(){this.c="&";this.f=!1;this.b={};this.h=0;this.a=[]}function Ha(a,b){var c={};c[a]=b;return[c]}function Ia(a,b,c,d,e){var g=[];na(a,function(f,h){(f=Ja(f,b,c,d,e))&&g.push(h+"="+f)});return g.join(b)} function Ja(a,b,c,d,e){if(null==a)return"";b=b||"&";c=c||",$";"string"==typeof c&&(c=c.split(""));if(a instanceof Array){if(d=d||0,d<c.length){for(var g=[],f=0;f<a.length;f++)g.push(Ja(a[f],b,c,d+1,e));return g.join(c[d])}}else if("object"==typeof a)return e=e||0,2>e?encodeURIComponent(Ia(a,b,c,d,e+1)):"...";return encodeURIComponent(String(a))}function T(a,b,c,d){a.a.push(b);a.b[b]=Ha(c,d)} function Ka(a,b,c){b=b+"//pagead2.googlesyndication.com"+c;var d=La(a)-c.length;if(0>d)return"";a.a.sort(function(m,r){return m-r});c=null;for(var e="",g=0;g<a.a.length;g++)for(var f=a.a[g],h=a.b[f],l=0;l<h.length;l++){if(!d){c=null==c?f:c;break}var k=Ia(h[l],a.c,",$");if(k){k=e+k;if(d>=k.length){d-=k.length;b+=k;e=a.c;break}a.f&&(e=d,k[e-1]==a.c&&--e,b+=k.substr(0,e),e=a.c,d=0);c=null==c?f:c}}a="";null!=c&&(a=e+"trn="+c);return b+a} function La(a){var b=1,c;for(c in a.b)b=c.length>b?c.length:b;return 3997-b-a.c.length-1};function Ma(a,b,c,d,e){if((d?a.a:Math.random())<(e||.01))try{if(c instanceof S)var g=c;else g=new S,na(c,function(h,l){var k=g,m=k.h++;h=Ha(l,h);k.a.push(m);k.b[m]=h});var f=Ka(g,a.b,"/pagead/gen_204?id="+b+"&");f&&I(u,f)}catch(h){}};var U=null;function Na(){var a=u.performance;return a&&a.now&&a.timing?Math.floor(a.now()+a.timing.navigationStart):ja()}function Oa(){var a=void 0===a?u:a;return(a=a.performance)&&a.now?a.now():null};function Pa(a,b,c){this.label=a;this.type=b;this.value=c;this.duration=0;this.uniqueId=Math.random();this.slotId=void 0};var V=u.performance,Qa=!!(V&&V.mark&&V.measure&&V.clearMarks),W=function(a){var b=!1,c;return function(){b||(c=a(),b=!0);return c}}(function(){var a;if(a=Qa){var b;if(null===U){U="";try{a="";try{a=u.top.location.hash}catch(c){a=u.location.hash}a&&(U=(b=a.match(/\bdeid=([\d,]+)/))?b[1]:"")}catch(c){}}b=U;a=!!b.indexOf&&0<=b.indexOf("1337")}return a}); function Ra(){var a=X;this.b=[];this.c=a||u;var b=null;a&&(a.google_js_reporting_queue=a.google_js_reporting_queue||[],this.b=a.google_js_reporting_queue,b=a.google_measure_js_timing);this.a=W()||(null!=b?b:1>Math.random())}function Sa(a){a&&V&&W()&&(V.clearMarks("goog_"+a.label+"_"+a.uniqueId+"_start"),V.clearMarks("goog_"+a.label+"_"+a.uniqueId+"_end"))} Ra.prototype.start=function(a,b){if(!this.a)return null;var c=Oa()||Na();a=new Pa(a,b,c);b="goog_"+a.label+"_"+a.uniqueId+"_start";V&&W()&&V.mark(b);return a};function Ta(){var a=Ua;this.h=Va;this.b=null;this.l=this.f;this.a=void 0===a?null:a;this.c=!1}function Wa(a,b,c,d){try{if(a.a&&a.a.a){var e=a.a.start(b.toString(),3);var g=c();var f=a.a;c=e;if(f.a&&"number"===typeof c.value){var h=Oa()||Na();c.duration=h-c.value;var l="goog_"+c.label+"_"+c.uniqueId+"_end";V&&W()&&V.mark(l);!f.a||2048<f.b.length||f.b.push(c)}}else g=c()}catch(k){f=!0;try{Sa(e),f=a.l(b,new Da(k,{message:Xa(k)}),void 0,d)}catch(m){a.f(217,m)}if(!f)throw k;}return g} function Ya(a,b,c,d){var e=Y;return function(g){for(var f=[],h=0;h<arguments.length;++h)f[h]=arguments[h];return Wa(e,a,function(){return b.apply(c,f)},d)}} Ta.prototype.f=function(a,b,c,d,e){e=e||"jserror";try{var g=new S;g.f=!0;T(g,1,"context",a);b.error&&b.meta&&b.id||(b=new Da(b,{message:Xa(b)}));b.msg&&T(g,2,"msg",b.msg.substring(0,512));var f=b.meta||{};if(this.b)try{this.b(f)}catch(z){}if(d)try{d(f)}catch(z){}b=[f];g.a.push(3);g.b[3]=b;d=u;b=[];f=null;do{var h=d;if(B(h)){var l=h.location.href;f=h.document&&h.document.referrer||null}else l=f,f=null;b.push(new Ga(l||""));try{d=h.parent}catch(z){d=null}}while(d&&h!=d);l=0;for(var k=b.length-1;l<= k;++l)b[l].depth=k-l;h=u;if(h.location&&h.location.ancestorOrigins&&h.location.ancestorOrigins.length==b.length-1)for(k=1;k<b.length;++k){var m=b[k];m.url||(m.url=h.location.ancestorOrigins[k-1]||"",m.i=!0)}var r=new Ga(u.location.href,!1);h=null;var n=b.length-1;for(m=n;0<=m;--m){var q=b[m];!h&&Ea.test(q.url)&&(h=q);if(q.url&&!q.i){r=q;break}}q=null;var y=b.length&&b[n].url;0!=r.depth&&y&&(q=b[n]);var w=new Fa(r,q);w.b&&T(g,4,"top",w.b.url||"");T(g,5,"url",w.a.url||"");Ma(this.h,e,g,this.c,c)}catch(z){try{Ma(this.h, e,{context:"ecmserr",rctx:a,msg:Xa(z),url:w&&w.a.url},this.c,c)}catch(bb){}}return!0};function Xa(a){var b=a.toString();a.name&&-1==b.indexOf(a.name)&&(b+=": "+a.name);a.message&&-1==b.indexOf(a.message)&&(b+=": "+a.message);if(a.stack){a=a.stack;try{-1==a.indexOf(b)&&(a=b+"

"+a);for(var c;a!=c;)c=a,a=a.replace(/((https?:\/..*\/)[^\/:]*:\d+(?:.|

)*)\2/,"$1");b=a.replace(/

*/g,"

")}catch(d){}}return b};var Va,Y;if(Ca&&!B(R)){var Z="."+Aa.domain;try{for(;2<Z.split(".").length&&!B(R);)Aa.domain=Z=Z.substr(Z.indexOf(".")+1),R=window.parent}catch(a){}B(R)||(R=window)}var X=R,Ua=new Ra;function Za(){if(!X.google_measure_js_timing){var a=Ua;a.a=!1;a.b!=a.c.google_js_reporting_queue&&(W()&&ka(a.b,Sa),a.b.length=0)}}Va=new function(){var a=void 0===a?M:a;this.b="http:"===a.location.protocol?"http:":"https:";this.a=Math.random()};"number"!==typeof X.google_srt&&(X.google_srt=Math.random()); var $a=Va,ab=X.google_srt;0<=ab&&1>=ab&&($a.a=ab);Y=new Ta; Y.b=function(a){var b=M.jerExpIds;if(Array.isArray(b)&&0!==b.length){var c=a.eid;if(c){b=ca(c.split(",")).concat(ca(b));c={};for(var d=0,e=0;e<b.length;){var g=b[e++];var f=g;var h=typeof f;f="object"==h&&null!=f||"function"==h?"o"+(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(f,v)&&f[v]||(f[v]=++ia)):(typeof f).charAt(0)+f;Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(c,f)||(c[f]=!0,b[d++]=g)}b.length=d;a.eid=b.join(",")}else a.eid=b.join(",")}0!==L&&(a.jc=String(L));(b=M.jerUserAgent)&&(a.useragent=b)};Y.c=!0; "complete"==X.document.readyState?Za():Ua.a&&ma(X,"load",function(){Za()});L=40;J=function(a,b,c,d){return Ya(a,b,c,d)};window.vu=Ya(492,function(a){A.ebrpfa&&(a=la(a,"&cbvp=2"));a=a.replace("&amp;","&");za(K.b(),a)},void 0,void 0);window.vv=Ya(494,function(){var a=K.b();if(!a.b)throw Error("aiv::err");a.b()},void 0,void 0);}).call(this);</script><script>vu("https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/pcs/view?xai\x3dAKAOjsuDr6gx5JGFg8ctzTv0WBSaEiCzbjzvTsPw6lx6lhHnW_9g4z5P4k7rkgDHyk05evJeGynWenXrWxFR58AjeCpYpkuo0NaK1iAZaxy1VCtE9lMKoPqABUFWjPF2DHhhYuvVitIKeRav-QZR5LgUMdTwLX0fky40DqNv9s98u8bYp5Lkj1SOsqikepuRR5YnGxiVRqQ9uw-i0jAjgcHkH7TNI2IsHYiANK9GNV9tTOsTLvLmfJbZ3IiYR7_G3la9H3T3W6clqw1TFxHYqydWedbAUFPiWux-dsBVJ0wpTqYYMg5atp0LKR4AMrc\x26sai\x3dAMfl-YRJbnZ2y1N6aqKnjiG9v5nAAUUhpUVG0qL0rG9dpoA1Duc2Ls-Q_kZx89yLqlWVKRaHsEBypIucoRRh8lqbAV9delXO_CLeJXR85jyAELDr\x26sig\x3dCg0ArKJSzG0ZQcxiDCZSEAE\x26urlfix\x3d1\x26adurl\x3d")</script></p> <div class=""GoogleActiveViewInnerContainer"style="left:0px;top:0px;width:100%;height:100%;position:fixed;pointer-events:none;z-index:-9999;""></div> <div style="" data-google-av-aid=""0"data-google-av-naid="1"data-google-av-slift=""data-google-av-cpmav=""data-google-av-btr="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/pcs/view?xai=AKAOjst9zQSZFrt92HgDD24h_cRt1vDlNmYPOIledlbE7uevsaHOGQ861dUkldbgfNnM_shjUVCvuqnhuPTC9HP4RRpC-oOs-Ee9LKdvHwDYM3fdylL0L4kEwvWjMdV4a5r4-Z_V-IlBwev6zl2-DuCcENGJ5-b-IBWH9OznO4VdA-W-UlUjQm9qsyEoYMX8II6F5YV3rEQgVnpPXpMoJ4PFwYcg39gxb-4MsfQ99Q8cXYPafrefSaAQkCdWAoQEDk_jNqg-QJyZAH7-JogKu977GFhL&amp;sai=AMfl-YQXGF-EIrwq3hHXvH5mWCc-095fnut5EJ9262Z88F3strA_sCN4D_PmTQHWXCBMMH0VP2ZNs20jPAMyVBloAHiuImyM5XTmU9YTOVd6w6_E&amp;sig=Cg0ArKJSzPSbniIAMlsVEAE&amp;urlfix=1&amp;adurl="data-google-av-itpl="19"data-google-av-rs="1""><script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var DEBUG = ''.toLowerCase() == 'true'; var csiStart = (+new Date); var studioObjects = window['studioV2'] = window['studioV2'] || {}; var publisherSideFilePath = unescape(''); if(publisherSideFilePath == '') { publisherSideFilePath = '/doubleclick/DARTIframe.html'; } else if (publisherSideFilePath.charAt(publisherSideFilePath.length - 1) == '/') { publisherSideFilePath += 'DARTIframe.html'; } var bookingTimeMetaData = { };</p> <p> var runtimeMetaData = { };</p> <p> var exitUrlPatternMacroValues = { }; var macroParser = function (macroName, value) { return (value.indexOf(macroName) < 0) ? value : ''; }; var adServerData = { eventReportingUrl: 'https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;csk=BXklDGnM6X_n6IpfnzgXg15eICr-w4eFFAAAAEAEgobHlHjgAWKmGhqKDBGDJ3o6LwKTYD7IBCnd3dy5mdC5jb226AQlnZnBfaW1hZ2XIAQnaAT9odHRwczovL3d3dy5mdC5jb20vY29udGVudC84NDIxYjZhMi0xZGM2LTQ3NDctYjJlOS0xYmJmYjcyNzc3NDepAt_M4bM29LU-wAIC4AIA6gInLzU4ODcvZnQuY29tL2Rpc3RyaWJ1dGVkLmNvbnRlbnQvYW1wLmZ0-AL90R6QA-ADmAOMBqgDAdAEkE7gBAHSBQYQ__m3lBSgBi_YBgKIBwGQBwKoB-zVG6gH89EbqAeW2BuoB8LaG9gHAOAHHsAIAdIIBggAEAIYHdgIApgLAYAMAQ;', clickUrl: 'https://adclick.g.doubleclick.net/pcs/click%253Fxai%253DAKAOjsu4WrZ0rZhGBl7WNUYvi_pve_luCNXOdkq3ZVAvPthYQqBnPD-wd8_VdqZ7qbBxDjMtyAcicUNSevoYTNcTY7Gz_mjKiWYgx2YzlPIAt35GaFIqdzx0DWcoUUN4SDUd79fLaMNmym5NnDiiqWsD-mqnsYXjsuFgyp13K4M3eY2g5kqMbLb763SdzXOxs6Y6tk21BRy-6pPYA04e_gTywAty6_WFYoop8IhfDpnGRAAQhmAyEokgqJ-jhrnVRdSo0REdN9WrIZxWsOrWYA%2526sai%253DAMfl-YQzahUBOgF6XybwoTWDPYfE-yEX2vlygh3263Xy3x0K98EAIS2ZE9v0i1Dqurq3V7c9YqRYpg5yAV2aB_x3VScg7w-bGv-SrfOlMky_NOWp%2526sig%253DCg0ArKJSzH-SXti4r2UuEAE%2526urlfix%253D1%2526adurl%253D', clickUrlTimesToEscape: '', impressionUrl: 'https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/pcs/view?xai=AKAOjsuDr6gx5JGFg8ctzTv0WBSaEiCzbjzvTsPw6lx6lhHnW_9g4z5P4k7rkgDHyk05evJeGynWenXrWxFR58AjeCpYpkuo0NaK1iAZaxy1VCtE9lMKoPqABUFWjPF2DHhhYuvVitIKeRav-QZR5LgUMdTwLX0fky40DqNv9s98u8bYp5Lkj1SOsqikepuRR5YnGxiVRqQ9uw-i0jAjgcHkH7TNI2IsHYiANK9GNV9tTOsTLvLmfJbZ3IiYR7_G3la9H3T3W6clqw1TFxHYqydWedbAUFPiWux-dsBVJ0wpTqYYMg5atp0LKR4AMrc&sai=AMfl-YRJbnZ2y1N6aqKnjiG9v5nAAUUhpUVG0qL0rG9dpoA1Duc2Ls-Q_kZx89yLqlWVKRaHsEBypIucoRRh8lqbAV9delXO_CLeJXR85jyAELDr&sig=Cg0ArKJSzG0ZQcxiDCZSEAE&urlfix=1&adurl=', geoData: 'ct=US&st=NY&city=13552&dma=3&zp=&bw=1', siteName: 'ft.com', siteId: '220057729', adId: '5411568895', exitSuffix: macroParser('exit_suffix', '%exit_suffix!'), // XFA GA Beacon. buyId: '2631888390', creativeId: '138315662121', placementId: '281738449', advertiserId: '16863889', keyValueOrdinal: '%ekid!', renderingVersion: '%erv!', renderingId: '138315662121', randomNumber: '1213288102', dynamicData: '', stringReportingUrl: '', urlToGetKeywordsFor: '%LivePreviewSiteUrl', bookingTimeMetaData: bookingTimeMetaData, generatedAdSlot: false, exitUrlPatternMacroValues: exitUrlPatternMacroValues, activeViewClkStr: macroParser('eav', '%eav!'), renderingEnvironment: ('' == '1' || window['mraid']) ? 'IN_APP' : 'BROWSER', placementDimensions: { 'w': '%ew!', 'h': '%eh!' }, tag: { adContainerElementId: macroParser('ad_container_id', ''), hideObjects: '', top: '', left: '', zIndex: '', duration: '', wmode: '', preferFlash: '' == 'true', preferHtml5Artwork: '' == 'true', adSenseKeywords: '', adSenseLatitude: '', adSenseLongitude: '', publisherSideFilePath: publisherSideFilePath, runtimeMetaData: runtimeMetaData, lidarEnabled: false, expansionMode: '', renderFloatInplace: ''.toLowerCase() == 'true', tryToWriteHtmlInline: ''.toLowerCase() == 'true' } }; var scheme; if ('%ers!' == 'http' || '%ers!' == 'https') { // DCM scheme macro usage. scheme = '%ers!' + ':'; } else { // preview usage. scheme = location.protocol; } var staticResourceMediaServer = scheme == 'https:' ? 'https://s0.2mdn.net' : 'http://s0.2mdn.net'; var creativeMediaServer = scheme == 'https:' ? 'https://s0.2mdn.net' : 'http://s0.2mdn.net'; var backupImageUrl = '/ads/richmedia/studio/pv2/61488764/20200617041808798/Volumes/FTB Studio/Fdi/MARKETING/2020/3531429-FDI-Serbia-special-report-online-banners/MPU/Export_studio/3531429-FDI-Serbia-special-report-MPU_300x250.jpg'; if (!/^https?:/.test(backupImageUrl)) { backupImageUrl = creativeMediaServer + backupImageUrl; } var backupImage = { exitUrl: 'https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;csk=BXklDGnM6X_n6IpfnzgXg15eICr-w4eFFAAAAEAEgobHlHjgAWKmGhqKDBGDJ3o6LwKTYD7IBCnd3dy5mdC5jb226AQlnZnBfaW1hZ2XIAQnaAT9odHRwczovL3d3dy5mdC5jb20vY29udGVudC84NDIxYjZhMi0xZGM2LTQ3NDctYjJlOS0xYmJmYjcyNzc3NDepAt_M4bM29LU-wAIC4AIA6gInLzU4ODcvZnQuY29tL2Rpc3RyaWJ1dGVkLmNvbnRlbnQvYW1wLmZ0-AL90R6QA-ADmAOMBqgDAdAEkE7gBAHSBQYQ__m3lBSgBi_YBgKIBwGQBwKoB-zVG6gH89EbqAeW2BuoB8LaG9gHAOAHHsAIAdIIBggAEAIYHdgIApgLAYAMAQ;eid1\x3d181319283;ecn1\x3d1;etm1\x3d0;dest_url\x3dhttps://adclick.g.doubleclick.net/pcs/click%253Fxai%253DAKAOjsu4WrZ0rZhGBl7WNUYvi_pve_luCNXOdkq3ZVAvPthYQqBnPD-wd8_VdqZ7qbBxDjMtyAcicUNSevoYTNcTY7Gz_mjKiWYgx2YzlPIAt35GaFIqdzx0DWcoUUN4SDUd79fLaMNmym5NnDiiqWsD-mqnsYXjsuFgyp13K4M3eY2g5kqMbLb763SdzXOxs6Y6tk21BRy-6pPYA04e_gTywAty6_WFYoop8IhfDpnGRAAQhmAyEokgqJ-jhrnVRdSo0REdN9WrIZxWsOrWYA%2526sai%253DAMfl-YQzahUBOgF6XybwoTWDPYfE-yEX2vlygh3263Xy3x0K98EAIS2ZE9v0i1Dqurq3V7c9YqRYpg5yAV2aB_x3VScg7w-bGv-SrfOlMky_NOWp%2526sig%253DCg0ArKJSzH-SXti4r2UuEAE%2526urlfix%253D1%2526adurl%253Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.fdiintelligence.com%252Fspecial-report%252F77606', target: '_blank', imageUrl: backupImageUrl, width: '300', height: '250', backupDisplayActivityUrl: [ adServerData.eventReportingUrl, '&timestamp=', (+new Date), ';', 'eid1=76;ecn1=1;etm1=0;'].join(''), thirdPartyBackupImpressionUrl: '' }; var versionPrefix = DEBUG ? 'db_' : ''; var templateVersion = '200_260'; var renderingScriptPath = '/879366'; var rendererDisplayType = ''; rendererDisplayType += 'html_'; var rendererFormat = 'inpage'; var rendererName = rendererDisplayType + rendererFormat; var renderingLibrary = renderingScriptPath + '/' + rendererName + '_rendering_lib_' + versionPrefix + templateVersion + '.js'; // Adserver has a logic to detect media files and prepend host name. if (!/^https?:/.test(renderingLibrary)) { renderingLibrary = staticResourceMediaServer + renderingLibrary; } var adCreativeDefinitions = {}; var creativeId = '138315662121'; var adId = adCreativeDefinitions[adServerData.adId] ? adServerData.adId : 0; // The unique creative is identified by combination of creative id and ad id. // When the same creative(same creative id and same ad id) is served on the page more // than once then they will share the creative definition yet there will be // multiple instances of 'adResponses'.s var creativeKey = [creativeId, adId].join('_'); var creativeDef = adCreativeDefinitions[adServerData.adId] ? adCreativeDefinitions[adServerData.adId] : '/ads/richmedia/studio/creative/61488764/61511506_a0a0b0de79de013057e249d4f419d76e_creative_def.js'; if(!/^https?:/.test(creativeDef) && creativeDef.substring(0, 2) != '//') { creativeDef = creativeMediaServer + creativeDef; } studioObjects['creativeCount'] = studioObjects['creativeCount'] || 0; var creativeDto = { id: creativeId, uniqueId: creativeId + '_' + studioObjects['creativeCount']++, templateVersion: templateVersion, adServerData: adServerData, isPreviewEnvironment: 'false' == 'true', hasFlashAsset: false, hasHtmlAsset: true, requiresCss3Animations: false, flashVersion: '0', httpsMediaServer: 'https://s0.2mdn.net', httpMediaServer: 'http://s0.2mdn.net', renderingScriptPath: renderingScriptPath, renderingLibrary: renderingLibrary, rendererName: rendererName, creativeDefinitionUrl: creativeDef, creativeKey: creativeKey, thirdPartyImpressionUrls: [''], thirdPartyArtworkImpressionUrl: '', breakoutToTop: false, dimensions: { width: '300px', height: '250px' }, backupImage: backupImage, csiStart: csiStart, csiAdRespTime: csiStart - (parseFloat('') || 0), csiEvents: {}, hasModernizrFeatureChecks: false, html5FeatureChecks: [ ], hasSwiffyHtmlAsset: false }; var inGdnIframe = window['IN_ADSENSE_IFRAME'] || false; var inYahooSecureIframe = window.Y && Y.SandBox && Y.SandBox.vendor; var inWinLiveIframe = false; try { inWinLiveIframe = !!window.$WLXRmAd; } catch(e) {} var inSafeFrame = window.$sf && window.$sf.ext; var isMsnAjaxIframe = (typeof(inDapMgrIf) != 'undefined' && inDapMgrIf); var breakoutIframe = ''.toLowerCase(); var shouldBreakout = (((false || false) && !inGdnIframe && !inYahooSecureIframe && !inSafeFrame && !inWinLiveIframe) || (true && breakoutIframe == 'true')) && self != top && !creativeDto.isPreviewEnvironment && breakoutIframe != 'false'; if (adServerData.tag.adContainerElementId == '' && (true || false || adServerData.tag.renderFloatInplace)) { var containerId = ['creative', creativeDto.uniqueId].join('_'); var divHtml = [' <div id="', containerId, '"></div> <p>'].join(''); document.write(divHtml); adServerData.tag.adContainerElementId = containerId; adServerData.generatedAdSlot = true; } var creatives = studioObjects['creatives'] = studioObjects['creatives'] || {}; var creative = creatives[creativeKey] = creatives[creativeKey] || {}; var adResponses = creative['adResponses'] = creative['adResponses'] || []; creative['shouldBreakout'] = creative['shouldBreakout'] || shouldBreakout; var iframeBusterLibrary = renderingScriptPath + '/iframe_buster_' + versionPrefix + templateVersion + '.js'; if(!/^https?:/.test(iframeBusterLibrary)) { iframeBusterLibrary = staticResourceMediaServer + iframeBusterLibrary; } var loadedLibraries = studioObjects['loadedLibraries'] = studioObjects['loadedLibraries'] || {}; var versionedLibrary = loadedLibraries[templateVersion] = loadedLibraries[templateVersion] || {}; var typedLibrary = versionedLibrary[rendererName] = versionedLibrary[rendererName] || {}; adResponses.push({ creativeDto: creativeDto }); if (shouldBreakout) { if (versionedLibrary['breakout']) { versionedLibrary['breakout'](); } else if (!versionedLibrary['breakoutLoading']) { versionedLibrary['breakoutLoading'] = true; document.write('<scr' + 'ipt type="text/javascript" src="' + iframeBusterLibrary + '" async="async"></scr' + 'ipt>'); } } else if (typedLibrary['bootstrap'] && creative['creativeDefinition']) { typedLibrary['bootstrap'](); } else { if (!creative['definitionLoading']) { creative['definitionLoading'] = true; creativeDto.csiEvents['pb'] = (+new Date); document.write('<scr' + 'ipt type="text/javascript" src="' + creativeDto.creativeDefinitionUrl + '"' + (adServerData.tag.tryToWriteHtmlInline ? '' : ' async="async"') + '></scr' + 'ipt>'); } if (!typedLibrary['loading']) { typedLibrary['loading'] = true; creativeDto.csiEvents['gb'] = (+new Date); document.write('<scr' + 'ipt type="text/javascript" src="' + renderingLibrary + '"' + (adServerData.tag.tryToWriteHtmlInline ? '' : ' async="async"') + '></scr' + 'ipt>'); } } if (isMsnAjaxIframe) { window.setTimeout("document.close();", 1000); } })(); </script></p> <p> <a target=""_blank"" href="//adclick.g.doubleclick.net/pcs/click%253Fxai%253DAKAOjsu4WrZ0rZhGBl7WNUYvi_pve_luCNXOdkq3ZVAvPthYQqBnPD-wd8_VdqZ7qbBxDjMtyAcicUNSevoYTNcTY7Gz_mjKiWYgx2YzlPIAt35GaFIqdzx0DWcoUUN4SDUd79fLaMNmym5NnDiiqWsD-mqnsYXjsuFgyp13K4M3eY2g5kqMbLb763SdzXOxs6Y6tk21BRy-6pPYA04e_gTywAty6_WFYoop8IhfDpnGRAAQhmAyEokgqJ-jhrnVRdSo0REdN9WrIZxWsOrWYA%2526sai%253DAMfl-YQzahUBOgF6XybwoTWDPYfE-yEX2vlygh3263Xy3x0K98EAIS2ZE9v0i1Dqurq3V7c9YqRYpg5yAV2aB_x3VScg7w-bGv-SrfOlMky_NOWp%2526sig%253DCg0ArKJSzH-SXti4r2UuEAE%2526urlfix%253D1%2526adurl%253Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.fdiintelligence.com%252Fspecial-report%252F77606"" rel="noopener noreferrer"><br /> <img loading="lazy" border=""0"" alt="""" src=""//s0.2mdn.net/ads/richmedia/studio/pv2/61488764/20200617041808798/Volumes/FTB" studio fdi marketing mpu export_studio jpg quot width=""300"" height=""250"" data-lazy-src srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img loading="lazy" border=""0"" alt="""" src=""//s0.2mdn.net/ads/richmedia/studio/pv2/61488764/20200617041808798/Volumes/FTB" studio="" fdi="" marketing="" 2020="" 3531429-fdi-serbia-special-report-online-banners="" mpu="" export_studio="" 3531429-fdi-serbia-special-report-mpu_300x250="" jpg="" quot="" width=""300"" height=""250"" /></noscript><br /> </a><br /> <img loading="lazy" width=""0px"" height=""0px"" style border=""0"" alt="""" src="//pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;csk=BXklDGnM6X_n6IpfnzgXg15eICr-w4eFFAAAAEAEgobHlHjgAWKmGhqKDBGDJ3o6LwKTYD7IBCnd3dy5mdC5jb226AQlnZnBfaW1hZ2XIAQnaAT9odHRwczovL3d3dy5mdC5jb20vY29udGVudC84NDIxYjZhMi0xZGM2LTQ3NDctYjJlOS0xYmJmYjcyNzc3NDepAt_M4bM29LU-wAIC4AIA6gInLzU4ODcvZnQuY29tL2Rpc3RyaWJ1dGVkLmNvbnRlbnQvYW1wLmZ0-AL90R6QA-ADmAOMBqgDAdAEkE7gBAHSBQYQ__m3lBSgBi_YBgKIBwGQBwKoB-zVG6gH89EbqAeW2BuoB8LaG9gHAOAHHsAIAdIIBggAEAIYHdgIApgLAYAMAQ;&timestamp=1213288102;eid1=76;ecn1=1;etm1=0;"" data-lazy-src="//pubads_g_doubleclick_net/activity;csk=BXklDGnM6X_n6IpfnzgXg15eICr-w4eFFAAAAEAEgobHlHjgAWKmGhqKDBGDJ3o6LwKTYD7IBCnd3dy5mdC5jb226AQlnZnBfaW1hZ2XIAQnaAT9odHRwczovL3d3dy5mdC5jb20vY29udGVudC84NDIxYjZhMi0xZGM2LTQ3NDctYjJlOS0xYmJmYjcyNzc3NDepAt_M4bM29LU-wAIC4AIA6gInLzU4ODcvZnQuY29tL2Rpc3RyaWJ1dGVkLmNvbnRlbnQvYW1wLmZ0-AL90R6QA-ADmAOMBqgDAdAEkE7gBAHSBQYQ__m3lBSgBi_YBgKIBwGQBwKoB-zVG6gH89EbqAeW2BuoB8LaG9gHAOAHHsAIAdIIBggAEAIYHdgIApgLAYAMAQ%3B&timestamp=1213288102%3Beid1%3D76%3Becn1%3D1%3Betm1%3D0%3B"&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img loading="lazy" width=""0px"" height=""0px"" style="" border=""0"" alt="""" src=""https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;csk=BXklDGnM6X_n6IpfnzgXg15eICr-w4eFFAAAAEAEgobHlHjgAWKmGhqKDBGDJ3o6LwKTYD7IBCnd3dy5mdC5jb226AQlnZnBfaW1hZ2XIAQnaAT9odHRwczovL3d3dy5mdC5jb20vY29udGVudC84NDIxYjZhMi0xZGM2LTQ3NDctYjJlOS0xYmJmYjcyNzc3NDepAt_M4bM29LU-wAIC4AIA6gInLzU4ODcvZnQuY29tL2Rpc3RyaWJ1dGVkLmNvbnRlbnQvYW1wLmZ0-AL90R6QA-ADmAOMBqgDAdAEkE7gBAHSBQYQ__m3lBSgBi_YBgKIBwGQBwKoB-zVG6gH89EbqAeW2BuoB8LaG9gHAOAHHsAIAdIIBggAEAIYHdgIApgLAYAMAQ;&timestamp=1213288102;eid1=76;ecn1=1;etm1=0;"" /></noscript></p> <p><amp-analytics><script type=application/json>{"transport": {"beacon": false, "xhrpost": false},"requests": {"amp_btr": "https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/pcs/view?xai=AKAOjst9zQSZFrt92HgDD24h_cRt1vDlNmYPOIledlbE7uevsaHOGQ861dUkldbgfNnM_shjUVCvuqnhuPTC9HP4RRpC-oOs-Ee9LKdvHwDYM3fdylL0L4kEwvWjMdV4a5r4-Z_V-IlBwev6zl2-DuCcENGJ5-b-IBWH9OznO4VdA-W-UlUjQm9qsyEoYMX8II6F5YV3rEQgVnpPXpMoJ4PFwYcg39gxb-4MsfQ99Q8cXYPafrefSaAQkCdWAoQEDk_jNqg-QJyZAH7-JogKu977GFhL&sai=AMfl-YQXGF-EIrwq3hHXvH5mWCc-095fnut5EJ9262Z88F3strA_sCN4D_PmTQHWXCBMMH0VP2ZNs20jPAMyVBloAHiuImyM5XTmU9YTOVd6w6_E&sig=Cg0ArKJSzPSbniIAMlsVEAE&urlfix=1&adurl="},"triggers": {"b2r_iniLoad": {"on": "ini-load","request":"amp_btr"}}}</script></amp-analytics><amp-analytics><script type=application/json>{"transport": {"beacon": true, "xhrpost": false},"requests": {"ampeos": "https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pcs/activeview?xai=AKAOjsvPg_qBJFXatQG6GQ-UrTbu9pjvrxNPt_alUu0RnJgmk-NW3CCTUCIwNqyKWVa1bHXgB1A9XBbZipEqHXI3kIZlcVSRqOZ9fDhwpBwBNHQ&sig=Cg0ArKJSzCzOho3nVG-2EAE&id=ampeos&o=${elementX},${elementY}&d=${elementWidth},${elementHeight}&ss=${screenWidth},${screenHeight}&bs=${viewportWidth},${viewportHeight}&mcvt=${maxContinuousVisibleTime}&mtos=0,0,${maxContinuousVisibleTime},${maxContinuousVisibleTime},${maxContinuousVisibleTime}&tos=0,0,${totalVisibleTime},0,0&tfs=${firstSeenTime}&tls=${lastSeenTime}&g=${minVisiblePercentage}&h=${maxVisiblePercentage}&pt=${pageLoadTime}&tt=${totalTime}&rpt=${navTiming(navigationStart,loadEventStart)}&rst=${navTiming(navigationStart)}&r=de&isd=${initialScrollDepth}&msd=${maxScrollDepth}&avms=ampa"},"triggers": {"endOfSession": {"on": "visible","request": "ampeos","visibilitySpec": {"reportWhen": "documentExit","selector": ":root","visiblePercentageMin": 50}}}}</script></amp-analytics></p> <div style="right: 0; width: 86px; height: 250px; background: initial;" important="" position:absolute="" important="" max-width:100="" important="" max-height:100="" important="" pointer-events:none="" important="" image-rendering:pixelated="" important="" background-repeat:no-repeat="" important="" z-index:2147483647="" background-image:url="" data:image="" png="" base64="" ivborw0kggoaaaansuheugaaafyaaadibamaaacafav3aaaablbmveuaaad="" aciwmzzwaaaaanrstlmaapidrbqaaaensurbvgje7zm7fsmgdatfdxt="" 0waj1qe="" ncnsdqwy7mey2wjmflgr1q6z81i7pm="" zs9pvrrpcr3vxo9r17i="" in6oqzx="" tlj="" ut0rxrfdn11="" 65de="" v3d7yrf0vuovurhuetqotjxvpnhc5n8kk6xr="" bratsu3h0dylzjhlbdhc35oja7xvdzspvp7llkbgazptorvi5pdqg1gpyje3qv1="" lt3psonpvst1a68jlhq7onbeipuvcjck3ald1="" 6u="" juqr3vmvvsdgavn="" a3ut4cn2tnvypozu89jxntoayjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjueyjv="" i8qcdn4ipoe1vywaaaabjru5erkjggg="=')" important="" quot=""></div> <p><script src="https://z.moatads.com/financialtimesdfp415669142494/moatad.js#moatClientLevel1=16863889&moatClientLevel2=2631888390&moatClientLevel3=5411568895&moatClientLevel4=138315662121&moatClientSlicer1=220057729&moatClientSlicer2=281738449&zMoatCON=&zMoatLOG=false&zMoatMBOT=&zMoatBK=&zMoatAUUID=8421b6a2-1dc6-4747-b2e9-1bbfb7277747&zMoatVER=&zMoatNLAYOUT=&zMoatMVT=&zMoatDCN=&zMoat05=&zMoatKHOST=&zMoat06=&zMoatRT=&zMoat07=&zMoatCA=business,finance,politics&zMoatCS=&zMoatKSG=&zMoatAD=HT13,bs06,bs07,bs11,bs15,bs20,bs23,bs25,bs27,bs28,bs29,bs30,bs31,bs37,bs38,cc_moodys3,e2,ft02,ft07,ft11,ft12,ft15,ft16,ft27,ft31,ft34,ft40,ft43,ft52,ft53,ft56,ft57,ft62,ft64,ft68,ft72,r03,r03b,r03c,r03g,r03l,r03m,r04g,r07a,r07b,r07c,r07m,r07q,r07s,s01,s03,s05,s06,sm02,sm06,sr02,t01&zMoatPOS=mid&zMoatSZ=300x250&zMoatSLV=anon&zMoatPT=&zMoatDS=&zMoatRES=&zMoatPLATFORM=&zMoatORT=&zMoatTTID=&zMoatAPPED=" type="text/javascript"></script>{"uid":0.4816516520645263,"hostPeerName":"https://amp.ft.com","initialGeometry":"{\"windowCoords_t\":0,\"windowCoords_r\":375,\"windowCoords_b\":553,\"windowCoords_l\":0,\"frameCoords_t\":1074,\"frameCoords_r\":338,\"frameCoords_b\":1324,\"frameCoords_l\":38,\"posCoords_t\":1074,\"posCoords_b\":1324,\"posCoords_r\":338,\"posCoords_l\":38,\"styleZIndex\":\"\",\"allowedExpansion_r\":75,\"allowedExpansion_b\":303,\"allowedExpansion_t\":0,\"allowedExpansion_l\":0,\"yInView\":0,\"xInView\":1}","permissions":"{\"expandByOverlay\":true,\"expandByPush\":true,\"readCookie\":false,\"writeCookie\":false}","metadata":"{\"shared\":{\"sf_ver\":\"1-0-37\",\"ck_on\":1,\"flash_ver\":\"26.0.0\",\"canonical_url\":\"https://www.ft.com/content/8421b6a2-1dc6-4747-b2e9-1bbfb7277747\",\"amp\":{\"canonical_url\":\"https://www.ft.com/content/8421b6a2-1dc6-4747-b2e9-1bbfb7277747\"}}}","reportCreativeGeometry":false,"isDifferentSourceWindow":false,"sentinel":"0-72170612452928831","width":300,"height":250,"_context":{"ampcontextVersion":"2007302351001","ampcontextFilepath":"https://3p.ampproject.net/2007302351001/ampcontext-v0.js","sourceUrl":"https://amp.ft.com/content/8421b6a2-1dc6-4747-b2e9-1bbfb7277747","referrer":"https://www.bing.com/search?q=China+and+Russia+ditch+dollar+in+move+towards+%E2%80%98financial+alliance%E2%80%99&search=&form=QBLH&sp=-1&pq=china+and+russia+ditch+dollar+in+move+towards+%E2%80%98financial+alliance%E2%80%99&sc=0-66&qs=n&sk=&cvid=E8FB2E9F0E9A42179622683F75F79ADC","canonicalUrl":"https://www.ft.com/content/8421b6a2-1dc6-4747-b2e9-1bbfb7277747","pageViewId":"2162","location":{"href":"https://amp.ft.com/content/8421b6a2-1dc6-4747-b2e9-1bbfb7277747"},"startTime":1597666074700,"tagName":"AMP-AD","mode":{"localDev":false,"development":false,"esm":false,"minified":true,"lite":false,"test":false,"version":"2007302351001","rtvVersion":"012007302351001"},"canary":false,"hidden":false,"initialLayoutRect":{"left":38,"top":1074,"width":300,"height":250},"initialIntersection":{"time":1229,"rootBounds":{"left":0,"top":0,"width":375,"height":553,"bottom":553,"right":375,"x":0,"y":0},"boundingClientRect":{"left":38,"top":1074,"width":300,"height":250,"bottom":1324,"right":338,"x":38,"y":1074},"intersectionRect":{"left":0,"top":0,"width":0,"height":0,"bottom":0,"right":0,"x":0,"y":0},"intersectionRatio":0},"domFingerprint":"2363123148","experimentToggles":{"canary":false,"a4aProfilingRate":false,"adsense-ad-size-optimization":false,"amp-access-iframe":true,"amp-action-macro":true,"amp-ad-ff-adx-ady":false,"amp-auto-ads-adsense-holdout":false,"ampdoc-fie":false,"amp-mega-menu":true,"amp-nested-menu":true,"amp-playbuzz":true,"amp-sidebar-swipe-to-dismiss":true,"amp-story-responsive-units":true,"amp-story-v1":true,"chunked-amp":true,"doubleclickSraExp":false,"doubleclickSraReportExcludedBlock":false,"expand-json-targeting":false,"fix-inconsistent-responsive-height-selection":false,"fixed-elements-in-lightbox":true,"flexAdSlots":false,"hidden-mutation-observer":true,"intersect-resources":false,"ios-fixed-no-transfer":false,"layoutbox-invalidate-on-scroll":true,"pump-early-frame":true,"swg-gpay-api":true,"swg-gpay-native":true,"version-locking":true,"amp-ad-no-center-css":false,"analytics-chunks":true,"sticky-ad-padding-bottom":false,"render-on-idle-fix":false,"ad-adsense-gam-round-params":false},"sentinel":"0-72170612452928831"}}" width="300" height="250" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" sandbox="allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox allow-forms allow-modals allow-pointer-lock allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-amp-3p-sentinel="0-72170612452928831"></div> <p>

Russia and China have drastically cut their use of the dollar in bilateral trade over the past several years. As recently as 2015, approximately 90 per cent of bilateral transactions were conducted in dollars. Following the outbreak of the US-China trade war and a concerted push by both Moscow and Beijing to move away from the dollar, however, the figure had dropped to 51 per cent by 2019.

Alexey Maslov, director of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told the Nikkei Asian Review that the Russia-China “de-dollarisation” was approaching a “breakthrough moment” that could elevate their relationship to a de facto alliance.

“The collaboration between Russia and China in the financial sphere tells us that they are finally finding the parameters for a new alliance with each other,” he said. “Many expected that this would be a military alliance or a trading alliance, but now the alliance is moving more in the banking and financial direction, and that is what can guarantee independence for both countries.”

De-dollarisation has been a priority for Russia and China since 2014, when they began expanding economic co-operation following Moscow’s estrangement from the west over its annexation of Crimea. Replacing the dollar in trade settlements became a necessity to sidestep US sanctions against Russia.

“Any wire transaction that takes place in the world involving US dollars is at some point cleared through a US bank,” said Dmitry Dolgin, ING Bank’s chief economist for Russia. “That means that the US government can tell that bank to freeze certain transactions.”

This article is from the Nikkei Asian Review, a global publication with a uniquely Asian perspective on politics, the economy, business and international affairs. Our own correspondents and outside commentators from around the world share their views on Asia, while our Asia300 section provides in-depth coverage of 300 of the biggest and fastest-growing listed companies from 11 economies outside Japan. The process gained further momentum after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. Whereas previously Moscow had taken the initiative on de-dollarisation, Beijing came to view it as critical, too.

“Only very recently did the Chinese state and major economic entities begin to feel that they might end up in a similar situation as our Russian counterparts: being the target of the sanctions and potentially even getting shut out of the Swift system,” said Zhang Xin, a research fellow at the Center for Russian Studies at Shanghai’s East China Normal University.

In 2014, Russia and China signed a three-year currency swap deal worth Rmb150bn ($24.5bn). The agreement enabled each country to gain access to the other’s currency without having to purchase it on the foreign exchange market. The deal was extended for three years in 2017.

Another milestone came during Chinese president Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in June 2019. Moscow and Beijing struck a deal to replace the dollar with national currencies for international settlements between them. The arrangement also called for the two sides to develop alternative payment mechanisms to the US-dominated Swift network for conducting trade in roubles and renminbi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in June 2019 © AFP

Beyond trading in national currencies, Russia has been rapidly accumulating renminbi reserves at the expense of the dollar. In early 2019, Russia’s central bank revealed that it had slashed its dollar holdings by $101bn — over half of its existing dollar assets. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this move was the renminbi, which saw its share of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves jump from 5 per cent to 15 per cent after the central bank invested $44bn into the Chinese currency.

As a result of the shift, Russia acquired a quarter of the world’s renminbi reserves.

Earlier this year, the Kremlin granted permission to Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to begin investing in renminbi and Chinese state bonds.

Russia’s push to accumulate renminbi is not just about diversifying its foreign exchange reserves, Mr Maslov explained. Moscow also wants to encourage Beijing to become more assertive in challenging Washington’s global economic leadership.

“Russia has a considerably more decisive position toward the United States [than China does],” Mr Maslov said. “Russia is used to fighting, it does not hold negotiations. One way for Russia to make China’s position more decisive, more willing to fight is to show that it supports Beijing in the financial sphere.”

Dethroning the dollar, however, will not be easy.

Jeffery Frankel, an economist at Harvard University, told Nikkei that the dollar enjoyed three major advantages: the ability to maintain its value in the form of limited inflation and depreciation, the sheer size of the American domestic economy, and the United States having financial markets that are deep, liquid and open. So far, he argued, no rival currency has shown itself capable of outperforming the dollar on all three counts.

Yet Mr Frankel also warned that while the dollar’s position is secure for now, spiralling debts and an overly aggressive sanctions policy could erode its supremacy in the long run.

“Sanctions are a very powerful instrument for the United States, but like any tool, you run the risk that others will start looking for alternatives if you overdo them,” he said. “I think it would be foolish to assume that it’s written in stone that the dollar will forever be unchallenged as the number one international currency.”

A version of this article was first published by the Nikkei Asian Review on August 6 2020. ©2020 Nikkei Inc. All rights reserved.