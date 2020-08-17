Bayelsa tribunal judgment: Group calls for electoral reforms

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2020 The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has called for electoral reforms.

Executive Director of the group, Ms Faith Nwadishi made the call on Monday, while reacting to the judgment of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal.

Newsmen reports that the tribunal on Monday, annulled the election of Gov. Duoye Diri.

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) had approached the tribunal, seeking the cancellation of the election because it was not included in the election which held on Nov. 16, 2019.

According to Nwadishi, the matter should have been dispensed with long before the elections, saying that there is need for electoral reforms and urgently too.

“This matter is part of pre-election matter. If they had sorted it before the election, this kind of a thing wouldn’t have happened.

“Do we have the resources to conduct another election? We don’t have the resources. Do we need to continue to spend money like that.

“That is why we are calling for electoral reforms. We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the reform to address frustrating challenges like this in the polity,” she said

