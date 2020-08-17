Badaru lauds Buhari’s N38bn worth of projects in Jigawa

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Dutse, Aug. 16, 2020 Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Sunday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s 120km road project worth N25 billion linking Gaya local government in Kano State and Kafin Hausa LG in Jigawa.

The governor also appreciated President Buhari for the three TETFUND intervention projects at Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa valued at N13 billion.

Badaru made the commendation while inspecting the projects in Kafin Hausa local government area.

He expressed optimism that when completed the road would improve social and economic well being of the rural dwellers.

He said that the road, which would link communities in Kano and Jigawa states, was designed to open up rural communities and enhance transportation of farm produce in line with Buhari’s agro-economic development agenda.

“Well, we have visited the Sule Lamido University and we are happy with the progress of work going on, both the state projects and that of the federal government.

“There is about N13 billion worth of projects ongoing in the university, some are completed and some are ongoing.

“Out of this N13 billion, N6.2 billion is from the federal government mostly from TETFUND and there is a lot of intervention from the federal ministry of works.

“So I want to use this medium to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the support and as you have seen, all the works are progressing rapidly and very well.

“Both the state projects and that of the federal government N6.2 billion investment over the last four years are very remarkable and we have to thank President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As you can see, this particular road is from Kafin Hausa to Gaya and is being executed by the federal government.

“Though a very expensive road, this road has commenced in earnest and this is the road that we have been begging for almost 20 years for federal government to come to support us and finally is being actualized,” Badaru explained.

Mr Abdullahi Ma’azu, Director Fiscal Planning of the University, expressed satisfaction with the level of work at 55 per cent completion stage,and said the remaining work would be completed in six months.

Ma’azu said that the projects would ensure the provision of befitting structures to improve teaching and learning in the institution.

The projects are the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources Management and Faculty of Computing and Information Technology being undertaken by TETFUND.

Alhaji Usman Yahaya, the Chairman of the construction company, UYK Ltd, assured to deliver the projects on time.

Naija247news reports that the ongoing construction of the access road has covered 20 km, despite the COVID-19 challenges.

