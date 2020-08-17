Atiku eulogises IBB at 79

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Aug. 16, 2020 Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid tribute to former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as he clocked 79 years.

Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, on Sunday in Abuja, said that Babangida’s intelligence, wisdom, charisma, understanding and respect for Nigeria’s diversity had stood the test of time.

“Babangida is amazingly gifted, he is a strategic thinker and a true believer in national unity and national integration, qualities for which history and posterity will deliver a favourable verdict on him.

“One of the reasons Babangida charms and arouses the interest of the world is his unique capacity to learn, and listen to others, even if he disagrees with them,” he said.

Abubakar said that apart from being decisive and bold in taking major decisions at the right time, every sincere Nigerian would commend Babangida’s broadmind which reflected in the structure of his government.

He recalled Babangida’s women emancipation agenda, the Better Life For Rural Women, which was powered by his late wife, Mariam, saying that the scheme improved the living standard of many women.

While wishing Babangida more years in good health, Abubakar appealed to Nigerian politicians to emulate his philosophy of inclusive government, a prerequisite for reducing tension and separatist tendencies in the country.

