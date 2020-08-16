Zoning is prerogative of state – PDP

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Aug. 16, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) on Sunday said that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter of the party.

The Party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday, while making clarification on the issue of decision of zoning on Anambra governorship election.

Ologbondiyan said the attention of the NWC of the PDP had been drawn to conflicting reports regarding its position on issues relating to the coming Anambra governorship election.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the State chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.”

Ologbondiyan re-emphasised that the party recognised the current chairman of the Anambra chapter led by Sir Ndubisi Nwobu and the structure of the party in the state.

He urged all stakeholders in Anambra to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of the party in the state.

It will be recalled that the South East PDP Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) in a communiqué issued after its emergency meeting held on July 3, made available to newsmen resolved that there would not be zoning in the upcoming Anambra governorship election.

The ZWC in the communiqué jointly signed by Deacon Austin Umahi, the National Vice Chairman, and Casmir Ugwu, the Zonal Secretary of the zone, assured all the state gubernatorial aspirants of the assurances of PDP National Chairman of a level playing field and transparent primary.

