Okowa congratulates IBB at 79

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Aug. 16, 2020 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as he clocks 79 years old on Monday.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, commended Babangida’s commitment to the unity and growth of the country.

He also thanked him for his contributions to nation building, recalling that it was during his administration that a number of states, including Delta, were created.

“At 79, your contributions to nation building reverberates across the nooks and crannies of our great nation, and as Delta residents in particular, we can’t thank you enough for creating our state in 1991.

“As we mark the 29th anniversary of the creation of Delta, we recall with gratitude, your exemplary and legendary contributions in making it a reality.

“The benefits of state creation have manifested tremendously in the lives of our people; it has impacted positively in the economic, infrastructural and human capital development of our people.

“I must also commend you for your fearless contributions to national issues and your strategic support to the genuine efforts towards making our nation great.

“As a military officer, you had an illustrious career, which culminated in your becoming Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“As a national icon and elder statesman, we hold you in high esteem for granting the most important wish of Delta people at the time you did.

On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I heartily congratulate you, our great leader and elder statesman, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on your 79th birth anniversary.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord will continue to uphold and guide you in all your future endeavours.’’

