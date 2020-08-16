Northern Governors mourn ex-Gov. Juta of old Gongola

By Martha Agas

Jos, Aug.16, 2020 The Northern Governors Forum has expressed sadness over the death of Amb Wilberforce Juta, the former Governor of defunct Gongola and former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Zimbabwe.

The Chairman of the forum, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos, described Juta’s death as painful.

Lalong described the deceased as a politician who served his people with loyalty and courage, saying he contributed immensely to the development of the defunct Gongola.

He said the contribution was particularly in the areas of education and human capital development during his term as deputy governor from 1979 and then governor in 1983.

The chairman commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends and political associates as well as the entire people and Governments of Adamawa and Taraba, praying God to grant his soul rest and comfort the family.

Naija247news reports that the former governor died on Saturday after a brief illness.

