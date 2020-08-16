Infectious Disease Nigeria Unifying National Surveillance Strategy for COVID-19 response By Naija247news.com - August 16, 2020 0 11 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet A woman opens her mouth for the heath worker to collect a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 at Lenasia South, south Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) LOME, Togo, August 16, 2020/ — COVID-19 response in Nigeria’s Niger Delta boosts surveillance of other diseases. The unifying surveillance strategy they have enveloped is quickly producing significant & uplifting results. Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram Share this:TwitterLinkedInTelegramPinterestEmailSkypePrintPocketWhatsAppMoreFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
You must log in to post a comment.