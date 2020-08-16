Nigeria Stock Exchange ASI Further Rises by 0.63% on SEPLAT, PRESCO Shares…

In the just concluded week, the domestic

equities market index closed higher by 0.63% to close at 25,199.84 points as investors were bullish on shares in oil & gas and consumer goods sub-sectors.

Share prices of SEPLAT and PRESCO gained week-on-week by 10% and 7.29% respectively.

Most of the sub-sector indices tracked closed northwards – the NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Consumer Goods and the NSE Insurance index rose by 5.92%, 2.25% and 1.12% to close at 189.10 points, 414.47 points and 123.37 points respectively.

However, the NSE Banking and the NSE Industrial indices fell by 0.03% and 2.71% to close at 292.28 points and 1,116.82 points respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity remained upbeat as transaction volumes and Naira votes climbed by 23.86% and 34.41% to 1.32 billion shares and N14.51 billion respectively. However, total deals fell by 6.58% to 19,134 deals.

