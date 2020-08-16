Nigeria Stock Exchange ASI Further Rises by 0.63% on SEPLAT, PRESCO Shares…

Godwin Okafor
In the just concluded week, the domestic
equities market index closed higher by 0.63% to close at 25,199.84 points as investors were bullish on shares in oil & gas and consumer goods sub-sectors.

Share prices of SEPLAT and PRESCO gained week-on-week by 10% and 7.29% respectively.

Most of the sub-sector indices tracked closed northwards – the NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Consumer Goods and the NSE Insurance index rose by 5.92%, 2.25% and 1.12% to close at 189.10 points, 414.47 points and 123.37 points respectively.

However, the NSE Banking and the NSE Industrial indices fell by 0.03% and 2.71% to close at 292.28 points and 1,116.82 points respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity remained upbeat as transaction volumes and Naira votes climbed by 23.86% and 34.41% to 1.32 billion shares and N14.51 billion respectively. However, total deals fell by 6.58% to 19,134 deals.

Godwin Okafor
https://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

