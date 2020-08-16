Nigeria expecting New sophisticated Weapons, Aircraft Delivery to Defeat Boko Haram, Buhari says

In the just concluded week, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that Nigeria is expecting delivery of new military weapons and aircraft that would be used to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country, especially in the fight against terrorists and bandits in the Northern region of Nigeria.

The President made this known at a virtual meeting with the Security Committee of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) – which has a representation of one governor each from the six geo-political regions – on Tuesday, August 13, 2020, where he also noted that drastic improvement in the anti-terror war could be delayed given the time required to train troops on the use of the new equipment.

The positive news from the President was however met with disturbing news by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJNTF) that Boko Haram now recruits child soldiers to resuscitate its declining influence in the Lake Chad Basin.

Meanwhile, the governors highlighted other causes fueling insecurity to include: poverty, unemployment, the trust deficit between the military and civilians as well as the unchecked influx of small arms into the country.

In another development, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila stated that significant cut in the cost of governance would support FG’s efforts in building the infrastructure required to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

According to the Speaker, Nigeria’s current fiscal crisis which was exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic would not abate anytime soon; hence, the need to use appropriations process as a tool to accomplish the country’s most pressing developmental objectives.

As the lawmakers commenced the review of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) revenue considerations with revenue generating agencies, the Speaker also stated that the agencies should increase their revenue generation as they work on revenue collections, which in addition to the proposed cost cutting measure, would free up resources required by the executive arm.

The recruitment of child soldiers by Boko Haram to fight their course speaks to the need for urgent systemic response to the worsening insecurity in Nigeria and West Africa at large.

More so, FG and state governments should do more in empowering the teeming youths in the country, especially in the Northern part of the country as this would reduce unemployment rate and subdue the rate at which young vibrant youths mingle with criminal minds.

More importantly, the Almajiri system, a failed system with the tendency to provide fodder to terrorists, needs to be discouraged.

