Nigeria army to improve capacity for personnel in internal security

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Aug. 16, 2020 Nigerian Army says it has concluded arrangement to organise a Combat Life Savers Training Course for its personnel engaged in internal security operations to improve capacity of saving lives.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement made available to Journalists in Enugu on Sunday.

Yusuf said that the life savers training, which is a week-long exercise, would ensure that operational casualties were minimised henceforth.

According to him, the training has become necessary due to the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in internal security operations.

“The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army is organising Combat Life Savers Training Course from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020.

“This course is aimed at improving the skills and techniques of personnel in saving lives.

“It also aimed at minimising operational casualties because of the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in internal security operations.

“Additionally, participants for this course are drawn from units and formations within 82 Division Areas of Responsibility,’’ he said.

