Nasarawa state govt pledges commitment to golf

By Linus Oboh

Lafia, Aug. 16, 2020 The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Othman Bala, says the State Government is to pay more attention to the Lafia Golf Club as part of its plans to promote golf in the state.

Bala made the statement on Sunday in Lafia at a birthday and retirement ceremony, organised in honour of Asibi Ogabo, who retired as golf lady captain and permanent secretary.

The commissioner described Ogabo as symbol of excellence and a dedicated civil servant, who had paid her dues in service to humanity.

“For golf, we are trying to make the sport among the best in the country. We challenge the fourth estate of the realm to also ask questions to find out what is happening in the sports sector,” he said.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, described Ogabo as an epitome of humility, faithfulness and dedicated personality, who had paid her dues in the Nasarawa State civil service.

A former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Mr Mike Omeri, described Ogabo as a kind-hearted, lovely and gentle personality, praying God to strengthen her as she retired from active service.

Responding, Ogabo, said she was overwhelmed by the show of love and honour done to her by her associates, golfers and friends from Abuja, Benue and Plateau.

She said she was grateful to God for seeing her through service in the past 35 years and blessing her to mark her birthday.

According to her, the love showered on her by golfers from the states is a testament that there is unity and love in golfing.

“For me to be hale and healthy, worked for a period of 35 years, and attain the age of retirement and 60th birthday is the glory of God.

I’m really appreciative of this pure act of love. For somebody to travel from Abuja, Benue and Plateau States to come and celebrate me is a joyous thing to me.”

Ogabo, who called on ladies to join golf clubs, described the sport as a unifying game that promotes peaceful co-existence, irrespective of religion, political, social strata or ethnic affiliations.

