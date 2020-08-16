Managing FCT: Minister pledges commitment to deployment of ICT

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 16, 2020 The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has reiterated the commitment of FCT Administration to the deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), in managing affairs of the territory.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, in a statement on Sunday, said, Bello made the pledge when he received a delegation from the National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA).

The delegation was led by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, Ogunleye said in the statement.

According to Bello, he foresees a future where Abuja will be fully run as an ICT compliant city.

The minister explained that many FCT agencies however, were currently using ICT in one way or the other to do their work, adding that the FCTA was moving towards improving that.”

He therefore, assured that the administration would support NITDA in its quest to achieve this dream for the nation’s capital.

“Being in Abuja, I can assure you that we will always be available to partner with your organisation to deploy whatever you need to deploy.

“Whether it is solutions to schools that are e-based, or solution to security matters or traffic management or the health system, in all these areas, we have some form of IT deployment already.

“So, it is just a matter of streamlining and upgrading, and you can use Abuja as one giant platform where you can showcase what is possible when people come in here.

“You will always show them what you are doing because all the institutions that you will require to do all the deployments that you need, are available within the FCT Administration,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Bello stressed that Nigeria could achieve a lot by leveraging on the ICT platform, adding the youth population was already fully ready for it.

“For many young Nigerians e-banking is the only form of banking that they know.

“It is very obvious also, if there is any positive side to COVID-19, is the fact that it has brought to the fore, the need for technology and e-governance.”

Earlier, Abdullahi had solicited the support of the FCT Administration towards the establishment of an Information Technology Hub in the territory, akin to the popular Silicon Valley in California.

“NITDA is one of the drivers of that initiative that has identified five key stakeholders – universities as the producer of the human capital, government as the enabler, because its role in business is to provide the enabling environment.

“Then corporate organisations as the market, because when you graduate from school, for most of the people, our mindset now is to look for a white collar job.

“Then we have the innovators and the entrepreneurs, which can be students or graduates, then venture capitals who can invest.”

The NITDA Boss, who stated that ICT was the third major contributor to the nation’s GDP, noted that at the rate the world was moving, ICT was going to dominate everything.

“As we are today, ICT powers almost everything we do, from office to personal things. Therefore, ICT is central to the development of any country.”

Present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Director of Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), Dr Isa Jalo, and other senior members of staff of the FCTA.

