Lawmaker condemns demolition of FCT community

By Gami Tadanyigbe/Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 16, 2020 Mr Micah Jiba, the lawmaker representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, has kicked against the demolition of an FCT community, Akpanjiya, by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)’s Development Control.

Jiba who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Area Councils And Auxiliary Matters, expressed his displeasure over the development when he visited the demolished community on Sunday morning.

The lawmaker said the demolition, which he alleged that due process was not followed, had rendered thousands of natives and residents of FCT homeless, adding that it was not in the interest of the people.

“This community I am aware, has never objected to the issue of resettlement and compensation, and I am also aware that the process and negotiations are ongoing and have not been completed.

“I must say that the department of resettlement and compensation should be called to order, because it is really unfortunate that we are witnessing this kind of pathetic situation in Akpanjiya community.

“If they want this people moved immediately to Apo resettlement, they should be given a convenient time and proper compensation to make their movement easy, but that has not been done.

“As the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on FCT Area Councils Committee and Auxiliary Matters, we are going to set up a panel to investigate the matter,” he said.

Jiba, who could not hide his tears at the sight of the stranded natives, questioned why such action would be taken without first consulting the stakeholders in his constituency.

He stressed that the FCT administration and other stakeholders, should have a synergy on matters that bordered on the lives and property of natives.

However, Malam Muktar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, while briefing newsmen after the demolition on Saturday, explained that the community had been marked for demolition since January this year.

Galadima said that prior to the demolition, the FCTA, through its relevant agencies, interfaced with residents of the settlement on the need for them to vacate the area.

According to him, the area falls under the corridor of the planned Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), and on one of the road interchanges linking Oladipo Diya Road, which is an arterial road with OSEX.

Also, Malam Nasiru Suleiman, Deputy Director, Planning and Resettlement, Department of Resettlement and Compensation, said that 131 houses and 169 plots were given as compensation to the affected persons in the community.

Suleiman said that the FCT administration had also provided a plot of land for the community’s Chief for housing, comprehensive development and commercial purposes.

He said that most of the affected individuals had already moved to Apo Resettlement Scheme quarters, adding that it was only a few of them that were yet to relocate.

He further explained that the policy of the Federal Capital City (FCC), was to resettle all the indigenous people affected by the demolition.

On his part, Malam Baba Lawan, the Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), said that the village constituted an environmental nuisance and monumental waste generation entity.

Contributing, the Director, FCT Department of Security Services, Malam Adamu Gwary, noted that the village also served as a hideout for criminals where stolen property, including cars, were taken to.

