Gov. Sanwo-Olu, deputy governor visit late Razak’s family

By Idris Olukoya

Epe (Lagos State), Aug. 16, 2020 Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat of Lagos State, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Lanre Razak in Epe on Sunday.

On Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s entourage were some of his personal aides.

The team was received by the late politician’s son, Mr Bayo Razak, League of Imams in Epe, Tunde Seriki, Commissioner 1, Civil Service Commission and other political leaders in Epe Division.

Hamzat, who spoke on behalf of the Governor sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for God’s mercy upon the dead and the family that he left behind.

The deputy governor enjoined all members of the League of Imams and those present to also pray for the deceased, Epe division and Lagos state at large.

The son of the deceased expressed appreciation for the condolence visit by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his team.

He urged other political leaders to imbibe the virtues of love and charity which he said his late father exhibited while alive.

He described his father as a cheerful giver and a lover of all.

“We will not allow the sweat of our father to go in vain. We the children will ensure that we uphold the integrity and his passion for humanity and community growth.

“We miss him so much and he will forever be remembered,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Morufdeen Shittu, prayed for Gov. Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, other officials and Epe Division, Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

