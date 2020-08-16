Foundation begins training of over 100 FCT youths on skills acquisitio

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Kuje (FCT), Aug. 16, 2020 Free Community Foundation, an NGO, says it is training more than 100 youths on different skills acquisition in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Mr Mark Agu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the foundation, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, on the sidelines of the training in Kuje.

Agu said the foundation was training the youths on Solar installation, fashion design, catering, bead making, cable installation, website and graphic design, video editing, CCTV installation and paint making.

According to him, the aim and objective of the organisation was to empower and support entrepreneurial development, to ensure self employment and wealth creation for youths in the country.

“Free Community is a world of artisans saddled with the responsibility of empowering and supporting youths through free skills acquisition programmes.

“We have drawn participants from various parts of the FCT, to train them for two weeks on different skills acquisition.

“There is need to engage ourselves in various skills and stop looking for white collar jobs that are no longer available,” he said.

He assured that the participants would not only learn from the training, but would be given adequate mentoring and coaching to become professionals in their chosen fields.

“The best thing for the youths is to look for a means to be self employed, which is the best option of survival in our country today.

“The government is doing its best, but needs to double the efforts by assisting artisans at the grassroots through the provision of soft loans and an enabling environment,” Agu said.

The chief executive, however, urged individuals and corporate organisations to support the foundation in actualising its vision to save and secure the future of the nation’s teeming unemployed youths.

Miss Devin Silas, a participant, who enrolled for fashion design, said she would use the opportunity given to her to acquire the necessary skills and become self employed.

Silas, therefore, called on youths in the country to seize every opportunity at becoming self reliant for the development of the country.

Mr Gadon Lucas, another participant, who is training on CCTV installation, said he would use the knowledge acquired to be self employed to support his family.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...