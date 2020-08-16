Encroachment: Thousands risks homelessness as Lagos govt plan demolishion of illegal structures at Idera Scheme, Ibeju Lekki

By Olanrewaju Akojede and Henry Oladele

The Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) on Sunday have concluded arrangement to demolish illegal structures on ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in lbeju Lekki.

The Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, made this known in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Taofiq Adebayo in Lagos.

Egbeyemi said that Apapa Tin Can Island Park would be redeveloped and given a new look by government.

The chairman said that all illegal structures and shanties encroachment on ‘Idera Land Scheme’, Ibeju Lekki would be demolished.

He noted that the demolition would take place after the expiration of the seven-day ‘Removal Order’ served by the Agency on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Egbeyemi said that the government observed with dismay the massive encroachment by individuals, private estate developers and land speculators on lands.

He noted that they were using them to defraud innocent members of the public into purchasing parcels of land within government acquisition areas across the state, particularly around Ibeju-Lekki corridor.

He implored Lagosians who were interested in purchasing lands in the state, to first verify the land records at the State Land Registry or Surveyor General’s Office where millions of land documents were stored in the ‘Electronic Data Management System (EDMS)’.

The EDMS consists of details of documented lands and property in Lagos in order not to be swindled by land speculators.

“All illegal structures and buildings constructed on state lands by persons, companies or institutions without valid titles from the government across the state would be removed,” he added.

The chairman also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as the entire area was set to be redeveloped.

“The place will be given a new look in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in transforming the state into a functional and efficient model Mega-City,” Egbeyemi said.

He noted that a situation where illegal squatters jumped on government-acquired land to erect illegal structures and shanties would no longer be tolerated by the government.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...