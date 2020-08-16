DPR to create opportunities to enable business in oil, gas industry — Director

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, Aug. 16, 2020 The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has promised to use its regulatory framework to continue to create opportunities and enable businesses in the oil and gas industry.

A statement by Mr Paul Osu, the Head, Public Affairs in DPR, on Sunday in Lagos said the agency’s Director, Mr Auwalu Sarki, gave the assurance at the 45th Virtual Anniversary of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

Sarki said that the DPR would collaborate with all players to drive growth and eliminate bottlenecks to attract investments.

He said that the topic of the anniversary lecture, ‘Long- Term Funding of Exploration and Petroleum Business in Nigeria – Strategies for Sustainability’, aligned with DPR’s commitment to make Nigeria a top investment destination.

According to him, this can be achieved through the implementation of robust regulatory initiatives and strategies to ensure maximum benefits from the country’s hydrocarbon resources for both investors and Nigerians alike.

He congratulated the association and its founding fathers for the immense contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry over the years.

Sarki promised that the DPR would continue to collaborate with professional associations like NAPE for the development of the oil and gas sector.

He said that the DPR was causing a paradigm shift from being a regulator to a business enabler in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria in order to achieve the aspirations of government in the sector.

