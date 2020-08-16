Boko Haram: UN, centre support over 33,000 Vulnerable in Adamawa state communities

By Muhammad Adam

Michika (Adamawa), Aug. 16, 2020 The Centre for Community Development and Research Network (CCDRN), has distributed livelihood starter kits to more than 33,000 vulnerable persons in Michika and Madagali local government areas (LGAs), of Adamawa.

Naija247news reports that Michika and Madagali LGAs have been the worse hit areas by Boko Haram attacks in Adamawa.

Mr. Yohanna Pam, State Programme Manager of CCDRN, made the disclosure at the launch of the startup kits distribution in Michika town, headquarters of Michika LGA, on Sunday.

Pam noted that the intervention, with support from the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), was targeted at conflict affected communities and individuals, whose capacity had been built with skills.

He said that the vulnerable were chosen as beneficiaries, to train train and empower them with skills to improve their income generations.

“Since January 2020, the Centre has been implementing the UN World Food Programme’s livelihood intervention in targeted Communities of Michika and Madagali LGAs.

“So far, the intervention in the two local government areas has reached out to over 33,000 vulnerable individuals through lifesaving and life–changing initiatives, to improve and recover their livelihoods.

“The beneficiaries include those receiving livelihood general food assistance, under five years old children, pregnant and lactating women ” Pam said.

He listed the skills and empowerment interventions given to the beneficiaries to include food processing, tailoring, carpentry, welding, as well as soap making and groundnut oil processing, among others.

The programme manager said that some of the target beneficiaries had also been empowered with improved seeds and fertilisers for rain fed farmers, ruminants, pullets and feeds for livestock and poultry farmers.

He further explained that the UNWFP livelihood intervention, through the CCDRN in Michika and Madagali, had a holistic approach encompassing many components of agriculture, health, infrastructure, education and vocational skills training and empowerment.

“The project works in synergy with local authorities, community stakeholders and beneficiaries, to ensure effective and successful implementation.

“So far, under the intervention, about 60 community social infrastructure development projects that include Shelters, pit latrines, market sheds and classrooms, among others, were inaugurated in Michika and Madagali” Pam added.

Speaking on behalf of Michika and Madagali local government councils, Mr John Kwadzain, Secretary of Madagali, thanked the UN and the centre for the wonderful intervention.

Kwadzain advised the beneficiaries to ensure correct use of the equipment; and further warned against sale of the items meant to improve their livelihoods.

